It disappoints me that some members of the Guam’s medical community taint the profession by supporting the deliberate killing of unborn children – in blunt language, that is what "termination of pregnancy" means. Whenever a pregnant woman presents herself to a doctor, the physician is responsible for treating two patients — and this does not include fulfilling the wish of the woman (or her male partner) to rid herself of an unwanted child.
There is never a medical justification for an abortion, and physicians know this. Women who undergo abortions are at a much higher risk for substance abuse, depression and suicide, known risks (among others) that abortion advocates deny. Despite ongoing wishful thinking and predictable rhetoric of abortion advocates, a half-century of legally available abortion has done nothing to solve health, social and economic problems faced by women in particular, and society at large.
The first ethical rule of medicine is to do no harm. Clearly, abortion violates this as it kills one of the patients and risks lasting harm to the other. Doctors have no business executing capital punishment on unborn humans, whose only crime is being unwanted by their parents. Physicians who commit the gross overreach of intentionally killing a human being are, at best, ignorant of the ethical boundaries of the profession; at worst, they are motivated by ideological pride or greed.
Marjorie DeBenedictis, M.D., is a resident of Piti.