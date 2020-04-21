It’s time to send the quarterbacks on your team to the NFL or better yet back to a high school football team. The quarterbacks, those who would rather pass – than vote – are Sens. Kelly Marsh, Sabina Perez and Therese Terlaje. When the roll was called on Bill 335, three voted "Yes," nine voted "No" and those three didn’t vote at all. Like good quarterbacks, Marsh, Perez and Terlaje passed instead of voting.
An uninformed observer would be dumbfounded by the three’s inability to vote on a matter that was so highly publicized and contentious. Query: Are they so indecisive that when the roll was called they hadn’t yet decided on how to vote? Of course not. The “pass” had a far more sinister purpose – to score points! The corrupt practice of what can be labeled “strategic voting” is not new as is shown in an opinion piece I wrote on Dec. 27, 2015, in another publication.
Roll call votes are conducted in alphabetical order from Castro to Torres. When the vote was taken on Bill 335, Marsh passed. When it was Sen. Perez’s turn there were five "No" votes. Perez passed. She could hold on to see if six others would join her and Marsh. On the second time around, there were nine "No" votes, thus freeing up the three to vote "No."
Strategic voting is cynically used to gaslight the public. Days hence the three quarterbacks will be able to brag, “Oh yeah, I voted against the curfew.” The strategic voting may also be advanced as, “I DID support you, governor.”
The final vote on 335 was three yeas, nine nays and three quarterbacks. Twelve senators openly voted their positions. The three quarterbacks played a cynical game.
As the “coach” of the team, it’s time you exercised some leadership to end this chicanery. In order to be of assistance, I have set out language that could be incorporated into a resolution amending the standing rules or better yet an amendment to legislative rules and Guam law to end this despicable practice. Random rather than an alphabetical roll call of senators who must vote rather than strategically equivocate is the remedy for this serious procedural malady.
Amendments to legislative rules:
• Voting on Roll Call: Whenever a roll call is required by the rules, or ordered by I Liheslaturan Guåhan, or demanded by three members, every member within I Liheslaturan Guåhan must without debate answer “aye” or “nay” when the member’s name is called.
• The names of members shall be called in random order and no senator shall be permitted to vote or change the vote after the announcement of the vote by the presiding officer.
• If any member refuses to vote after being ordered to by the body, that member’s vote shall be entered as a “nay” vote by the clerk of the Legislature.
No bill shall be passed by I Liheslaturan Guåhan except upon a single roll call vote, the names upon which shall be called in random order.
Amendments to Guam law:
3 GCA § 2104.1 is added to read: "No bill shall be passed by I Liheslaturan Guåhan except upon a single roll call vote, the names upon which shall be called in random order."
Robert Klitzkie is a former senator and the host of the talk radio show “Tall Tales” on 93.3 FM