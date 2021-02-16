Businesses will open their doors and welcome everyone once the pandemic eases. Employees will also be welcomed back. But not all will go back to work, because there is not enough business activity.
So what happens when an unemployed individual who collected Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits gets a layoff notice and has no job to move to? PUA benefits cannot apply since the individual's employer opened the business and laid off the individual.
There will be a significant number of layoffs in the tourism industry since businesses will be recovering slowly. Will our government continue helping them with unemployment benefits? Will our government be concerned about their welfare and the needs of their family?
Our local government needs to think quickly about setting up an unemployment program. Federal funds are going to slowly dwindle away as the nation's fiscal debt climbs. A fiscal crisis can happen at any time and our local government will need to respond.
Is postponing the local minimum wage hike a good thing? The wage level now is not even close to a "living wage" to provide for basic living needs. If there is an issue with raising the wage, then remove all differential pay provisions in the government of Guam.
If the funds are tight and quite challenging to meet the needs of the community, then our leaders need to be responsible stewards to balance those funds.
It will not be simple, but at least make the effort.
Frank Lizama is a resident of Tamuning.