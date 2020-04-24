The government needs to get the 2020 Census on an electronic platform and have individuals and families complete the census on a website and entered online. Social distancing will continue to delay any contact, and home visits cannot happen. If individuals and families do not have online access, they can contact the census worker by phone.
Even if the stay-at-home directive is lifted, I will not allow anyone to visit my home for a long while. No individual is safe, regardless of being tested.
Census Guam needs to get this program going and the workers can begin to map the contacts with the village home map they created.
Get this program going while we are staying home. Maybe an incentive from the government can be provided for those individuals and families that contact by phone or online.
Frank Lizama is from Tamuning.