We all know that Guam’s major economic sectors are tourism and the U.S. military. Even though these industries are important to the island economy, expanding it to a resource-based industry is the way to move forward. The collapse of tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic clearly highlights the need for Guam to diversify its economic base and increase food security. The pandemic has also greatly strained global supply chains and Guam’s import-dependent food supply is very fragile. It is apparent that the uprise of new virus threats globally has not ceased yet. We need to prepare for emergency situations ahead, not react in panic after the fact.
The development of farming, animal husbandry and aquaculture can help diversify and stabilize the tourism and military-dependent economy and increase the island’s self-reliance. Fully utilizing Guam’s limited natural resources will help the potential development of other income streams for the island community. It will promote a more stable economy based on a local product-manufacturing industry rather than a service-oriented industry.
Every year millions of dollars leave our territory. For example, Guam imports around 90% of its seafood, equating to $20 million spent on import. “Diverting just 20% of that capital to local producers would double the sector’s market share and every 10% that is diverted would represent 40 new jobs”, according to an aquaculture feasibility study published by the Guam Economic Development Authority.
Imagine every backyard on island producing a crop or raising chickens for egg and meat consumption. The excess produce will be circulated locally, either at farmers markets or directly sold to restaurants. More and more people are interested in this activity, but we must do more through legislative effort to ensure that they will sustain and grow their production. We need to expand the laws on home industry manufacturing and ease the red tape obstacles.
A successful food- and other commodity-production development will require strong support from the government by providing tax and financial incentives such as income tax rebates, abatement on property tax, and faster permitting and licensing processes, to name a few. More funding in the form of grant programs can help startups establish their businesses. After all the greatest problem of any new entrepreneur is not the lack of skills, it is the lack of access to capital. Although many such programs already exist locally, more could be done to assist the entrepreneurial people who want to improve their life and be better off financially.
According to GEDA, the Ancestral Lands Commission has over 600 acres of public land available for development to support new industries. What is more important than fresh and nutritious food, picked in its prime? Programs that teach future crop producers how to start and run a business could be partnered with favorable land leases of public land. A simple concept, similar to what the Chamorro Village’s original intent was: a business incubator.
In addition to food crops, there are other useful plants that could spark a whole new industry: essential oils extraction, for example. We can grow lemongrass, basil, mint, ylang-ylang, even plumeria for that purpose. Essential oil production can be a very lucrative business because of the high price of the end product and byproduct (hydrosols), which are highly sought after by the global cosmetic industry.
The government of Guam must establish a clear shift in policy that recognizes farming as a desirable form of economic activity. We have established policies to promote the development of tourism for decades. It is time to do the same for the agriculture development. In fact, it should have been done yesterday.
In order to support upcoming agriculture, and local commodity production businesses with legal issues, the government should ease this by establishing a one-stop permitting center for all island production-related operations. Partnering with local nonprofit organizations that provide business planning and training is also essential to ensure that the new enterprises will not only start, but also sustain and grow for the years to come. A great example of such nonprofit is the Guam Unique Merchandise and Arts organization which easily could accommodate the business planning training for other industry newcomers.
Today, our government has millions sitting in the bank. Unfortunately, only 5.5 million were set aside in the fiscal year 2023 budget for economic development. The funds are appropriated to the Bureau of Statistics and Plans and The Department of Agriculture. I urge the current administration to set aside a sizable funding source to ensure our future food security. We need to utilize the knowledge, skills and abilities of the professionals working for these agencies to their maximum potential. In conjunction with other nonprofit organization partners, these agencies can provide the needed assistance to all who wish to engage in farming and manufacturing. The fruits of this investment will be picked by all of us in the end.
We must elect new officials who will tirelessly work together to identify, develop and nurture new economic sectors, who will strive to bring new streams of income for our people, who will seek to create not just jobs, but quality jobs. Who will never give up in order to ensure more affordable living for all through creative legislation and push the administration to commit to the success of our local people.
It is time to set new standards!
Bistra Mendiola is a small-business owner and a resident of Ordot-Chalan Pago. She is a candidate for the 37th Guam Legislature.