Cancer Center of Guam will no longer allow nonvaccinated patients in the clinic. Our patient population, by definition, is high risk with immune compromise, who are both more susceptible to and more seriously affected by COVID-19 infection. They need extra protection from COVID-19, especially the highly contagious delta variant currently circulating.
Yes, if you are unvaccinated, you have the right to remain so. But others have the right to be protected from your ignorance and selfishness and to make this a safer society for all.
If you are unvaccinated, you likely: 1) are poorly educated; 2) get your information from social media, internet or hysterics on Fox News; 3) have no concept of medical knowledge; 4) believe in other conspiracies; 5) are unemployed, or are just flaked out most of the time; 6) are a smoker or heavy former smoker; 7) are overweight.
Yes, you have the right to your individual freedom and even to cause your own death.
I get it, and I am a greater advocate for this than any of you. But you have no right to endanger others by your behavior, increase the strain on the medical facilities, increase medical costs (oh, you are probably on government insurance so the rest of us can pay for your stupidity, like smoking) and continue an epidemic that affects the economy of the entire community.
If you are a patient of Cancer Center of Guam, you are at much higher risk from COVID-19. If logic cannot persuade you, or as I have heard, your “opinion” supersedes medical knowledge, we will have our medical visits by televised medical means. If you are a new patient, we will give you one visit and you can have your first vaccination, free, at our clinic. If you refuse after this, it’s telemed. Accompanying personnel with patients who have not been vaccinated will have to wait outside the clinic.
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning.