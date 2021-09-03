On Friday, Aug. 13 (OMG, if I only knew it would be Friday 13!), my letter to the editor stated, given the increasing dramatic risk of the delta COVID-19 variant with its tremendous potential to infect and spread, that people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be allowed into the Cancer Center of Guam to potentially threaten the bulk of the immunosuppressed patients we treat. This was to protect our vulnerable people who are struggling with cancer and other immunosuppressive diseases made sometimes worse by the therapy we use to treat these diseases. Nowhere was it stated that patients ignorant enough to not be vaccinated would not be treated, just not within the clinic. There are also two other cancer facilities on Guam where such patients, if they are accepted with their COVID-19 status, can seek treatment.
Well, it seems that simple statement, with my characterization of non-vaxxers based upon observation, has unleashed the scores of crazies hidden among us as well as perhaps some well-meaning but totally uninformed individuals who continue to perpetuate the story that somehow people are justified in their inappropriate actions to endanger others, aka woke culture.
First, as has been characterized repeatedly by the statistics, the current wave of exponential COVID-19 growth being seen in the U.S. is primarily a disease of the unvaccinated, as are the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths. Yes, vaccinated people can, with certain pressures, such as large indoor groups in close-contact dance events, become infected. But the risk is far less and the vaccinated people are generally only mildly affected. In addition, the majority of these vaccinated people had flagging immunity which is why there will be a third booster shot advocated for many, as is already being done in many other countries.
Now if your morals, intelligence, opinion, religion, state of mind, feelings of oppression, anti-social nature, individualism or whatever reason you wish, dictates that you do not wish to be vaccinated, by all means do not. But just stay away from our vulnerable patients at CCOG.
In the rest of the more enlightened world, unvaccinated people are not allowed to travel by public transportation or enter restaurants, theaters, museums, etc., while our coddled philistines are given money, prizes and soothing platitudes as balms to their hurt feelings that someone can tell things as they are. (Guam has now joined the civilized.)
So, if you are functionally illiterate and cannot understand what is simply written, and believe that we at CCOG are 1) abandoning patients, 2) going against our oaths to protect patients, 3) infringing upon your right, 4) attacking your religious beliefs, or are 5) being condescending, so be it. If you are impervious to the great volume of scientific knowledge, you are welcome to your view. Just not at CCOG. In fact, if you are more knowledgeable about medical matters than your physician, why do you not just treat yourself with the online garbage that is out there?
Incidentally, there was a very recent ethical publication (which I would gladly provide to those who can understand what they read), stating that 69% of physicians polled were in agreement with not seeing patients refusing vaccination and this was weighed in upon as well by a renowned (and very liberal) medical ethicist. Only on Guam, indeed.
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning.