Teachers should be treated much like village elders, as the spreaders of knowledge and wisdom, instead of mostly just babysitters for our kids. The lack of pay raises and the terrible conditions we subject them to really amplifies the apathy we have toward them.
Schools should be palaces instead of dilapidating structures of concrete and steel.
Education should be placed next to health care and public safety as the top priorities of the island, for with education come the solutions to many of the problems we face every day, instead of being effectively ignored every year by our Legislature during the budget process.
Simon Sanchez High School is in the process of being designed with encouraged input from the SSHS community. But as most students going there now will not realize the new campus, extreme caution should be placed in making sure the new campus is functional for future students. The Guam Department of Education and Guam can ill afford to wind up with another Southern High School – grandiose in design but neglected in maintenance.
A Guam Education Board member once criticized those outside of Tamuning for expressing concern about converting Chief Brodie Memorial School into a middle school as not being their concern. But what GDOE and GEB must realize is that where GDOE spends money in one area of GDOE affects everybody impacted by GDOE.
There is justified fear that building SSHS beyond the scope provided to other schools will leave less money to repair those other schools. And, what one high school gets, all high schools should get! If SSHS gets an air-conditioned gym, then fix the air con at the SHS gym. If SHS got an auditorium, then all high schools should have been given an auditorium.
I believe the No. 1 concern in designing SSHS should be to make it as student proof as possible – the restrooms will be the first victims. The Benavente Middle School Parent Teacher Organization spends too much time repairing vandalism when it should be focused on making improvements. In some cases, damaged items are just left as is. A lot of restroom stalls don’t have doors because of the expense or resources needed to repair them.
GDOE’s efforts should be on improving test scores instead of building a high school, anyway. (Giving the responsibility to GDOE did not speed up the process after two years.) And the most effective way right now to improve test scores is to provide every student a book for every subject. The teacher tells the students what pages to read and the next day they discuss what they have read. This improves reading skills, comprehension skills, along with the knowledge of the subject being read about. If you want to teach math, then teach math; if you want to teach technology, then teach technology. But until you get the funding to do both as a unified subject, we are just causing our students to fall further behind.
I was once in a classroom and very much impressed it had an electronic chalkboard. But when I asked to see how it worked, I was told that it was broke. And, they did not have the funds to fix it.
Gary Kuper is a team member of the Benavente Middle School PTO.