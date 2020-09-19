To Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero: Hafa Adai!
The time has come to think out of the box as we engage in the fight against COVID-19. Locking up our returning island residents who have homes on Guam in a government hotel is not right and counterproductive. This method by Public Health is imposed with powers that punish rather than what is in the best interest of our community because the majority are innocent and free of the disease and there is no credible science to this method vs. letting them be in their own homes.
We learn, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted at the start of this pandemic: “Quarantines of passengers arriving from mainland China appear excessive and are inconsistent with available epidemiologic data. While there are mounting cases outside Hubei, most passengers from mainland China have not been exposed to infection, suggesting that quarantines are overinclusive. Less restrictive alternatives, such as enhanced screening and active monitoring, could ameliorate risks to the U.S. population.”
CDC learned since then that there is no recommendation of a 14-day quarantine of returning passengers. Per CDC, all returning travelers should social distance, wear a cloth face covering, wash their hands often and watch for symptoms. Notably, those are all basic measures the CDC has highlighted to Americans to follow since the beginning of the pandemic, regardless of whether traveling is involved.
Home quarantine is effective, and more respectful of individual rights to liberty and privacy than restrictive, off-site measures. As many authors of peer-reviewed opinion articles have noted. Sure, you may not have 100% compliance, but then again, if you look at our Guam’s Public Health failures in mass testing with delays in receiving results for 7-10 days, they never quarantined those positives in hotels. Negatives are free to roam. The fact remains, it’s the failure of Guam Public Health’s poor preparation that has led to this coerced or forced quarantine of many innocent people in Guam’s hotels and has cost millions of dollars. The millions of dollars that could have been used to help our elderly, our foster children and for supplies for our hospital to fight against COVID-19.
In another peer-reviewed journal: “The Supreme Court requires 'clear and convincing' evidence (not reasonable beliefs) for civil confinements, with the right to appeal to independent tribunals. Under the CDC’s rule, individual appeals are handled through internal agency reviews although anyone deprived of liberty has the right to petition courts for habeas corpus.”
Many of our returning residents never were provided a choice, in fact, whether they signed a voluntary form or not, they are force-escorted into a bus and into a hotel without due process.
In fact, Public Health argued that a pre-COVID-19 test negative made no difference, and that a test is a “point-in-time” result, but yet they conduct testing in the community with the same “point-in-time” mentality and continue to allow people to roam without regard to their own opinion that those tested negative are the same as those who arrived with a negative pretest. Furthermore, Public Health allows those tested positive in the community to home quarantine and does not escort them to the GovGuam hotel which is a double standard in the treatment of residents of Guam.
I agree with Wendy E. Parmet and Michael S. Sinha on their perspective: “Despite the breadth and allure of travel bans and mandatory quarantine, an effective response to COVID-19 requires newer, more creative legal tools. With COVID-19 in our communities, the time has come to imagine and implement public health laws that emphasize support rather than restriction.
Finally, Guam is small island community, we are compassionate people to which our Public Health should be able to have a good positive sound response to this pandemic. That said, a government that does not trust its people will erode public trust and cooperation because we are treated like a virus rather than a human being.