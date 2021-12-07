To meet its 21st century needs, I think the United Nations headquarters on Turtle Bay, New York should be moved to the LeoPalace Resort on the American island of Guam. New York no longer lies at the crossroads of the Great Powers. Guam does.
Should some dangerous great power incident occur, how long would it take for an emergency U.N. meeting to convene, given that New York is 12 time zones away and that the scattered delegates would have to wind through New York’s congested traffic in their chauffeur-driven limousines?
Guam is not very far from such hot spots as the contested South China Sea, North Korea, Beijing, Tokyo, etc. Delegates from the 195 member states – comfortably housed with their families at spacious Leo Palace Resort – could convene in the assembly hall in minutes.
Power politics shifted long ago from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Moving the U.N. would provide powerful symbolic recognition of this new world order and convey the message that the U.N. is still relevant to maintaining world peace.
If the U.N. stays in New York, it has the same image problem of the EU and other 20th century organizations: that of a bloated and bureaucratic vestige from an earlier age incapable of responding to 21st-century challenges.
The U.N. was founded in 1945 with 51 members. It now has 193 active members and two observer-status states. It long ago outgrew its New York building that was erected almost seven decades ago and equipped with what is now very outdated technology and inadequate security in a very expensive location.
Leo Palace ... offers excellent security and provides a cozy community where delegates would become neighbors and informally meet each other at the grocery store, the golf course, bowling alley, school, etc. This, plus a reduced commute, would increase personal interactions – even friendships – that would promote peace and understanding in powerful – even if informal ways.
So I think the U.N. should be relocated to Guam for reasons of symbolism, strategic location and security to give needed revitalization to this very necessary organization at a time when growing conflicts, shifting alliances and demographic changes threaten to destabilize our world.
Paul Zerzan is a resident of Barrigada.