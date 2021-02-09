Recently I came back from Honolulu flying United Airlines flight 201, a direct flight from Honolulu to Guam.
It was remarkable how smooth my departure flight experience was: from the moment of arrival at the Honolulu airport to check-in, walk to the Transportation Security Administration check, entering the United lounge, boarding, the seven-hour flight, and finally arrival touch down.
Checking in my luggage was a breeze. A young lady porter met me and asked politely if I needed help and I confirmed. Her service was fast and efficient. TSA was systematized proficiently, too. The tread from TSA to the United lounge gave me an opportunity to do a short brisk walk. It was a wholesome stride, the weather was cool at 70 degrees, with sun rays along the way.
I skipped meals that morning and was starving. It was delightful to learn that the United Lounge was open. As I came in, I was struck with awe how immaculate and spacious it was, with decent food and drinks.
Boarding was humbling. The flight attendants met you like you were the most important person on the flight. They were quick to help you with your carry-on luggage. They made you feel like the seven-hour flight was heavenly and so relaxing. One thing I miss is the amenities they used to offer to their passengers. Other than this everything else was incredible!
My admiration for our unsung heroes in the sky. At times we overlook the flight attendants’ services. I would not hesitate to authenticate that their services are definitely needed.
Hats off to United Airline pilots and flight attendants team lead by Mr. Rsei Isim. Thank you so much for your exemplary services. You were all fantastic and highly commendable.
God bless all of you and yes you are definitely essential to the success of every United Airlines flight.
Marie Virata Halloran is a registered nurse and Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam executive director