Editor's note: These are excerpts of Dr. Edison Manoloto's keynote address Sunday at the University of Guam's Fall 2020 commencement ceremony. His remarks are edited for space constraints.
When asked to deliver the commencement address before you today, I reflected on my personal experiences 14 years ago, here at this premier institution of higher education in the Western Pacific. Since my time here as a student, we have all witnessed the tremendous growth of academic programs and opportunities available to the students of our island and this region. Many of you have been a beneficiary of these opportunities and your accomplishments today are a living testament to this.
Since returning to this same podium 14 years before as valedictorian of the Class of 2006, I must admit with humility that I still have much to learn. Therefore, I come here before you today not as a sage with answers to all of life’s questions, but rather as a fellow Triton who can share personal lessons I have learned through my own academic and professional journey. I aptly refer to these as “Three Life Lessons from a Fellow Triton.”
Dream big
The first lesson I will share with you involves one of my first classes as a young college student. I was in a class called Operational Management, and our esteemed management professor, who now happens to be the dean of the School of Business and Public Administration, asked us where we envision ourselves in five years as part of our introduction to the class. When it was my turn to speak, I stood before the class and told them my plans — that I wanted to complete my bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and become a certified public accountant in five years. In unison, the class burst out in collective laughter.
While reflecting on that moment years later, I realized that the laughter wasn’t necessarily about me. Rather, it was a symptom of a larger problem affecting many of our island’s students, which was the capacity to dream. This problem was not about the lack of skill or talent — that is abundant — but an inherent fear to dream and to dream big. Looking back at that moment, I realized the false sense of insecurity that may have surrounded many of our island’s youth growing up. Whether it be a remnant of colonial vestiges, many fail to see their uniqueness and talents. They fail to claim what is rightfully theirs, which is a seat at the table. When the winds of indifference and waves of bigotry come crashing upon your doors, I want you to always remember — we are as good as anybody else. I repeat, we are as good as anybody else. If you should ever have an ounce of doubt about who you are, I ask all of you to look back into history. With nothing more than the stars above and their tenacity, your ancestors navigated these waters for hundreds of years. I say to all of you: Use these same stars to guide you as you navigate through your journey and write the next chapters in the book of life.
Be a bridge
The second lesson that I learned during my Master of Public Administration program here at the university was in a class taught by none other than Dr. Ron McNinch. We were discussing Victor Frankl’s book “Man’s Search for Meaning.” Like many of you, I was struggling to find my place in the world during my early 20s. During one of these Saturday class sessions, Dr. Ron came up to me and said “Hey young man, I see you as a doctor someday. In fact, I want you to be my doctor.” These words mattered because it demonstrated that I mattered, that you matter, and that people mattered.
Drs. Anita Enriquez, Annette Santos, Ansito Walters, Filomena Cantoria, and John Ray Taitano, the late senator and Speaker Ben Pangelinan, and former chief justice and speaker and current Public Auditor Benjamin J.F. Cruz are just a few individuals that have provided me a wealth of knowledge. Through their mentorship and example, they have served as bridges in my life and many others to break through barriers and allow an entire generation to walk through. As you go through your journey in life, I want you to always remember to be a bridge to someone’s life as others have been for you.
Find meaning in service
The final lesson that I have learned was during my last year of medical residency. It was during a new rotation in the intensive care unit where I was assigned to a patient that had been in the unit for over two months. Due to her prolonged stay, there was visible fatigue from the medical team in the lack of clinical progress and correspondent social complexities. Words such as alcoholic and former drug user were littered throughout the chart, but one subtle fact was evident from my review. No family had visited the patient during the hospitalization.
I made it my mission to find the patient’s family and with the help of our social work team we were able to locate the patient’s parents, residing in Europe, and children in the U.S. mainland. After a prolonged battle with her chronic medical illness including substance abuse, the patient transitioned peacefully with the family at the side in one final act of reconciliation.
It was through this experience and many others that I came to realize the final and most important, enduring lesson for any Triton, which is to find meaning in the service of others and in doing so you would find your life’s meaning. Regardless of what anybody tells you, your degree will open doors of opportunities and experiences that will not be available to all. I urge you to use this privilege in the spirit of stewardship to uplift the lives of others. Take those degrees that will be hanging in your offices and animate them. Use the skills learned to improve the lives of those around you, and if you must, speak truth to power and stand up for justice. This lesson is most important during this pandemic, where our very existence as a society depends not on the might of our military nor the robustness of our economy, but rather on our ability to protect our most vulnerable-our manåmko', sickly and those living in the fringes of society. In doing so, we will collectively arise from the ashes of this crisis to build a better community and future for our children in this sliver of paradise we all call home.
Un dangkulu na si Yu’os ma’ase!
Dr. Edison Manoloto holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute in the Philippines. He completed his internal medicine residency with the University of Hawaii and is now a licensed physician in Guam and Hawaii.