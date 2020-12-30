Editor's note: These are excerpts of Maya Nena Desnacido Nanpei's valedictory address on Sunday at the University of Guam's fall 2020 graduation. Her remarks were shortened for space constraints.
Today, I stand here as your valedictorian, which is an achievement that may not have been possible five years ago.
Growing up, I never really enjoyed going to school. Like many other teens, I felt isolated and misunderstood by my teachers and classmates. My dislike for school resulted in me not doing well in my classes – to the point where I didn’t even know whether I was going to graduate from high school. I remember crying to my best friend a week before graduation about how I didn’t think I was going to walk at my school’s commencement ceremony, how I had succumbed to my ADHD instead of using it as a way to empower myself, and how I’d become my worst fear: wasted potential.
Luckily, I graduated, but deep down, I knew that it wasn’t a graduation I could be proud of.
I entered college, cross-enrolled at GCC and UOG, still feeling lost and unsure about myself. I declared as an English Literature major because reading was the only thing that I ever truly enjoyed. Slowly but surely, I found the thing that I was always missing in academia: a sense of belonging.
People seem to think that being an English major is all about reading Shakespeare and that each English major is the stereotypical lone writer. I can tell you all now that I never read Shakespeare as an undergraduate and that some of my absolute favorite memories as a Triton have all revolved around one thing: community. Writing papers late at night with my friends, determined to finish our papers. Getting into interesting – and sometimes, heated – discussions in class.
Crying together in the library, outside of class, and most especially during finals week. These precious moments are things that I think all of us in our Triton community can look back at fondly, because hopefully, we have all found a home in UOG.
Although I started out college life using reading as a way to escape reality, my time as a Triton, specifically in the English program, has taught me that words are truly what bind people together. This is especially true in our current situation, as the only way to safely express our love for one another is through words. Words like “I love you,” “I miss you,” and “stay safe” carry more weight than they used to. These words are our lola and nana’s embrace, our significant others’ hands in ours, our family’s “hello” and “goodbye” kisses on our cheeks at barbecues.
... I hope that all of us find the words we need to keep us connected with the people and things that matter the most. I hope that we are able to continue cultivating an unwavering sense of togetherness as we navigate through this trying time and push forward into the future. I hope that we all cement our places on our island and work towards raising up the people who inhabit it.
And most of all, I hope that we leave our time at UOG feeling like we belonged to something outside of ourselves and use that feeling to inspire us in future endeavors.
Graduating college is already a huge hurdle, but doing it while in the midst of a pandemic is a feat in a league of its own. I know in my heart that all of us will continue to uplift and serve the island that made us, because the people of Guam work together, not apart.
And with that, I’d like to take this time to thank all of the people in my life who have supported me this far.
Getting through four years of college was more challenging than I could have ever imagined, especially with my ADHD. Luckily, I had amazing professors in the English department. They stood by me, challenged me, and ultimately, taught me lessons that will continue to shape my life in the years to come.
Of course, if I am going to thank my professors, I also need to acknowledge my fellow English majors. I found a home in all of you, which is something that I never thought I’d be able to say.
To my friends and coworkers at the Writing Center, thank you for always hyping me up even when I didn’t deserve it. Seeing all of you work so hard every day has inspired me to carry that same level of tenacity in everything I do.
... To Dr. Kirk Bellis, who listened to a lonely, sad teenage girl and helped her become the woman I am today. You never saw me for my ADHD or my shortcomings. You saw me for who I was on the inside and who I wanted to be in the future.
A big thanks to my boyfriend and best friend, Joseph, for consoling me, holding my hand, always trying to understand me, and being there for me through it all.
... Mom and dad, you two believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and I owe all of my successes to both of you.
... Lastly, thank you to everyone who has encouraged me to overcome my demons and my self-doubts so that I could get where I am today.
Maya Nena Desnacido Nanpei is the valedictorian and one of 246 graduates for the Fall 2020 commencement at UOG.