Twenty years after Sept. 11, America is about to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. For 17,000 Afghans who took a risk to support our efforts in the country this could be a death sentence. That's unless President Joe Biden and his staff act fast to live up to their campaign rhetoric.
President Biden is a Catholic and, in the beginning, says the Bible, was the word. And the word was good. But how about President Biden? Is his word good?
He must know that words matter. They have weight. They carry the heft of America's global obligations. And if President Biden meant what he said about fighting a battle for the soul of America, his choice is clear. There is not going to be a more obvious moment in his entire life than right now. He could save the lives of thousands of people or condemn them to die.
President Biden must do what President Gerald Ford did when Saigon "fell" back to Vietnam. Ford evacuated 130,000 Vietnamese people to Guam as part of Operation New Life. Ford understood America's obligation to protect Vietnamese allies as the 20-year-long conflict came to a close. He acted to save the Vietnamese people whose lives were under immediate threat as the U.S. withdrew.
It was a vast undertaking involving more than 20,000 military personnel. One of us, age 22 at the time, was working as a teacher in Guam, and watched men, women and children getting off the ships. The admiral commandeered a local airfield and turned it into a tent city, where we processed them. We worked in the soup kitchens and distributed diapers and formula. It was an experience that showed us what happens when America lives up to its global reputation for care. In a matter of months, we closed the camps and admitted the majority of the people to America as refugees.
One of us was a sergeant serving in the Army in Iraq, and we saw what happened to Iraqi translators. The scale of the risk they took to support American interests was huge. We saw our translators get kidnapped and killed for taking that risk. And that is what will happen to Afghans who worked with America if we don't do what's right here. America will withdraw and the Taliban and other groups will kill them. They will also kill their families for having trusted our word.
If we don't do what's right, now, it would steal any opportunity that we have to recover some dignity. What we would be telling the generations of Americans who fought in Afghanistan is: Our sacrifice wasn't worth it. We didn't beat the Taliban. They came back. We went in, and gave people our word that we were going to help. But we lied. And then? We abandoned those who needed our protection, whose lives were at stake.
That's not a country whose word is good.
Veteran groups see the situation in Afghanistan right now as very serious. They say President Biden and his staff must decide right now, in early June, to replicate Ford's efforts too late. They say we need to stand up for a once-in-a-generation moment.
President Biden has made some missteps on refugees and immigration. But he cannot do that here. What we need to know from the White House now is clear. We need to know: Who is in charge? What is the plan? And how many people are we talking about saving?
In any case, this is not an immigration issue. This is a national security issue. This is a moral issue. And we know how to do this right. We did it in Guam and we can do it again. We have American soldiers right now in Syria that are relying on local allies. Those people are going to stop working with us if we leave tens of thousands of people to die in Afghanistan. And we are going to have future engagements in conflicts around the world. We're going to need local actors on the ground if we're going to keep Americans safe. They're not going to be there if we let these people die.
Vicki Shook-Fabbri is a retired teacher living in Santa Cruz, California. She lived in Guam for six years in the 1970s. Retired Army Sgt. Chris Purdy served in Iraq from 2004 to 2011. He is project manager for the Veterans for American Ideals program at Human Rights First.