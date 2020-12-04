People will continue to die, until we receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We are getting extraordinarily little information from the governor. The number of doses keeps changing from 4,000 to now 7,000. How will they be distributed and who will get them first?
The big piece of the puzzle which needs to be answered first, is when will the deep freezers arrive? It is common knowledge the first vaccines will need to be held at -97 degrees Fahrenheit. These specialty freezers will need to be obtained before we can accept delivery of the vaccines. Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas reported she is checking catalogs and pricing of the freezers, but nothing has been decided. Use CARES Act funding. Reach out to Taiwan for help. Reach out to the military. Whatever it takes, get the freezers. FEMA is supposedly helping, but this must get done now!
Where is the urgency? The governor said many times, she wants to save lives. Every decision that has been made has been to save lives. When someone dies from COVID-19, the governor sends out condolences and prays no one else should die. The vaccine is the only thing that will save lives and allow everyone to get back to normal.
We need to hold our governor responsible to get the vaccine into the arms of our people in a timely manner. We should not have to wait a month or even a week longer. There is no excuse for inaction. Any delay will cost more lives in Guam. Every day longer will keep our people in a state of limbo with finances, family and friends.
Nothing else really matters right now but the vaccine. We are tired of wearing our masks. We are tired of standing in lines. We are tired of putting our life on hold. We are tired of dying.
Get those freezers, governor! Put a system in place to distribute the vaccines and make sure Guam receives enough doses to vaccinate everyone. Share your plan with the people of Guam, so we all work together to get it done. The sooner we start vaccinating our people the sooner we get rid of COVID-19.
Gary Schiff is a resident of Dededo.