There are numerous individuals who have been for years falsely claiming to be Guam war survivors and who now have filed war claims with the Foreign Claims Settlement Commissions of the United States.
The truth is these individuals were Japanese nationals since 1914. CHamoru people originally from Saipan and Rota were brought to Guam after the 1941 Japanese invasion to be interpreters, policemen and spies, according to guampedia.com. We are appalled and infuriated that the U.S. Department of Justice and the government of Guam leaders would allow our Guam CHamoru war survivors to be re-victimized by allowing compensation to the Saipan “Japanese collaborators” and their descendants. It is more than just a “slap in the face” with our manåmko’. According to the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act 2016, the war claims are specific to residents of Guam.
How can these Saipan CHamorus be eligible for compensation? They were not Guam residents! These people and their descendants were Japanese nationals.
Over the last 75 years, our Guam war survivor parents have attended numerous Liberation Day events.
About 30 years ago, on some of these events, they noticed and questioned quietly among other family members why Saipan CHamoru people were present in these events. They were told that their presence may be a “forgiveness” gesture. Never during those events did these Saipan family members carry out any gesture or dialog of forgiveness. Our parents and their relatives remembered specifically some of these people as they were one of the families that forced them out of their Hagåtña homes.
Our parents and their siblings were still harboring painful memories of the war and the actions of the Saipan CHamoru interpreters/policemen “collaborators.” A couple of years ago, an aunt called my mother to tell her that some of those Saipan CHamoru people were claiming to be Guam war survivors.
She mentioned that they were filing for war claims alongside her at the University of Guam. My aunt and mother took to the phone familial tree and reported what occurred. Needless to say, they were “sick to their stomachs” remembering and reliving Dec. 8 like it was yesterday.
What was supposed to be a day of reverence – Santa Marian Kåmalen Day – for the Guam CHamoru natives, became the start of years of torture, isolation, starvation, fear and death. While Japanese fighter planes continuously bombed the island, my grandparents hurriedly packed food and clothing that each child and adult could carry on their backs. They left their Hagåtña homes finding out days later that the Japanese Imperial officers and the Saipan CHamoru interpreters/policemen “collaborators” and their families occupied them. My grandparents and their children were sheltered in the jungles by other Guam native families. Eventually, the natives were told to assemble in Hagåtña and register with the occupied forces. They were not allowed to return to their homes. They were told they needed to report to labor camps during the day. Native farmers had to give up their livestock and other prized food items to feed the Japanese military, Saipan collaborators and their families while the Guam natives starved.
These invaders and their CHamoru families from Saipan were well-fed and well-clothed throughout the occupation. As the Saipan CHamoru collaborators spied on the natives, many Guam CHamorus lost their lives or were severely beaten. Most families were forced to watch as the sword fell on the necks of their loved ones. They were not allowed to scream or cry or they would be the next victim. Our mother would now cry thinking about those beheading forced gatherings where she would cover her mouth all the while seeing the head drop off and blood splashing in the air. In addition, their makeshift homes were invaded and vandalized by their Saipan CHamoru brothers looking for prized valuables or food items. Some escorted young native girls away for the pleasures of the invaders.
Every day it gets closer to the war claims compensation, words can’t explain the emotions we are experiencing with our war survivors at home. The insignificant amount is more symbolic for the recognition of their horrific experiences in a war that wasn’t theirs. That said, we are appealing to the U.S. Justice Department, Congressman Mike San Nicolas, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and the other government of Guam leaders not to have our Guam CHamoru war survivors be re-victimized as they only have a few years or days left with us.
Annette Asuncion, Dededo