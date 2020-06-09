I read on The Guam Daily Post on Sunday morning that the governor has revised the arrival quarantining protocols for returning residents. The article stated that the governor has now mandated that all arrivals – resident or non-resident – shall be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility.
This is a change from the previous protocol dictating returning residents would be able to self-quarantine at a residence if they arrived in Guam with a certified negative test result for COVID-19 performed no later than 72 hours prior to arrival in Guam.
Supposedly this change was a result of recommendations from the group of physician advisers to the governor, based upon two "recent" arrivals developing symptoms of the virus.
First of all, I would appreciate it if the Post can determine what arrival screening protocols these two cases underwent upon arrival in Guam. I am concerned that these two individuals may have been included in certain arrivals that were exempted – by executive decision – from the then-existing screening protocols.
Secondly, I would like to know what type of tests are available to GovGuam to test arrivals and what is the time required to receive test results. Wouldn’t it make more sense to test all arrivals than quarantine them for the time required for return of test results – instead of a blanket 14-day quarantine? In other words, if the test results take 24 hours the arriving passengers would be transported to a government quarantine facility until the return of test results. During that time, depending on the result, the passenger could be ordered to continue quarantine for the 14-day period, be hospitalized, or released to self-quarantine for a three- or four-day period waiting to see if symptoms develop in case they came in contact with the virus during their travel. I further suggest that the requirement for all arriving travelers to have a certified virus test done no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival stay in place.
I am very concerned about this change in screening protocol as I feel that it will put the last nail in the coffin for tourism’s return to Guam. I am also confused as to why we can not put in place a testing system for arrivals to Guam NOW. The implementation of this is a MUST if we are to return to welcoming tourists back to Guam! I am also concerned that my son, daughter and wife were all planning to return to Guam at the start of July but are faced with a new protocol mandating a 14-day, prison-like, quarantine – just to come home!
Dan Bradley is a resident of Tumon, Guam and is the regional director of Spa Bali Asia.