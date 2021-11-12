In our lifetime we have imagined and pictured what a veteran looks like.
In these recent generations we usually picture the front of the landing craft dropping and a mass of olive drab men with heavy wood and steel weapons and canvas equipment pushing forward onto an enemy-held beach. Some fall, some keep pushing forward, looking for some cover from the onslaught of enemy lead flying at them. Some make it to the beachhead and fight on, fight hard, fight forward until they overcome the enemy and raise their victory flag.
We can thank Tom Hanks and "Saving Private Ryan" for the visuals that some of us could never imagine.
Most of us that have never been a combat veteran can only imagine, but we will never really know. Most of us think of a combat veteran that look like images we've seen in print or on the screen. Most of us get proud when we think of our combat veterans, we even dedicate a whole day to honor them, Veterans Day. We give them free meals, we tell stories about them and their deeds, we give everyone a day away from work to honor them. We imagine what they look like. But do we really know what a combat veteran looks like?
Look around. Walk around, look closely. You don't have to imagine what a combat veteran looks like, you don't have to imagine what a veteran looks like, they're all around you. They're your neighbor that you never wave to, they're the person we ignore working at the store you're going to, they're that relative you haven't spoken to in awhile, our veterans are all around. They might not look like your ideal image of a combat veteran, but have you been in combat, too? They're all around us and most of them don't even show it, the quiet professionals.
Our combat veterans deserve our praise, respect and comfort. They have sacrificed beyond things most of us can understand or see. Their sacrifices are deep, some are so deep they're disabling.
Our combat veterans have given so much, over beachheads, on cold mountain tops, in crowded buildings, on open ground, in deep jungles, in the sky and on the sea. Sometimes a wave, some acknowledgment, and a simple hello is what they need.
Thank you for your sacrifices, thank you for your service, thank you for being you. We appreciate you. This is truly your Veterans Day.
S.G. Wade is a longtime resident of Santa Rita.