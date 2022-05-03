Bill 293, the Pregnancy Support Act of 2022, introduced by Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, would require fathers to pay child support before the child is born.
Since payment of child support cannot be mandated for a clump of cells or a tissue mass, Barnes’ bill functionally defines an unborn child as a human being with rights.
This should mean that supporters of the recently introduced “Heartbeat Bill” should be able to count on Barnes’ legislative support.
However, Barnes was recently quoted as saying “This bill (the Heartbeat Bill) asks me to weigh the personal rights of women against my own personal beliefs. …”
Translated, this means that even while introducing a bill that effectively defines the humanity of an unborn child, Barnes nevertheless supports the woman’s right to kill it.
The Pregnancy Support Act is Barnes’ usual play for both sides of the fence, which is nothing new for Barnes.
Pursuant to the voting sheet for Bill No. 195-32, Barnes passed twice on a vote for a bill requiring normal medical care for a child who survives a failed abortion. And then, when it was obvious the bill was going to pass, Barnes voted yes.
Tim Rohr is a resident of Hågat.