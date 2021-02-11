I have just read the news story that the “Defendant in machete attack wants conviction overturned” (The Guam Daily Post, Feb. 5, page 7). Manny Reselap was “found guilty of aggravated assault, two counts of terrorizing and criminal mischief, and family violence.”
According to his attorney, Manny Reselap “was found guilty and was sentenced to serve 24 years in prison. He was convicted of terrorizing for communicating a threat to commit a crime of violence dangerous to human life.”
In a Guam Supreme Court appeals hearing held last week, the attorney representing Manny Reselap in his appeal reportedly told the court that “the facts are basically that he walked down the street and was striking several vehicles on the rear passenger side with a machete.”
According to the attorney, the word “communicate has to mean that (his) client intended the person who received it to express a threat to the person. ... So if he says, ‘I am going to hit you,’ that’s a communication. ... If he hits a car, that’s not necessarily communicating to the person in the car that he intends to hit him and it’s certainly not communicating a threat of violence dangerous to human life, because he didn’t even try to hit someone. ... He just hit the car and not even on the side of the vehicle where the person was.”
I am very familiar with what happened during this machete attack outside the main road entrance to the University of Guam. I was a victim of this attack, among other drivers of vehicles who were departing the UOG campus in June 2019.
Manuel Reselap brutally attacked my vehicle with me inside. Manuel pounded on my vehicle window and he would have physically hurt me if he could have. He was loudly yelling at me through the window with gutter, vulgar words with a machete in his hand and he aggressively pounded on the passenger side and rear portion of my vehicle, causing thousands of dollars in damage. This car was a small Fiat with a soft top and it was clear to me that he would have torn through the soft top with his machete if he had more time to do so.
Reselap clearly communicated to me his INTENT to hurt me. The attorney representing Manny Reselap was not at the scene of the crime or the subject of the machete attack. I was. The attorney was not the victim of his crimes - I and other drivers were. The attorney is creatively trying to convince the justices to redefine what “communicating intent” means. I am hopeful that the good justices of the Guam Supreme Court know better. It was a terribly dangerous attack, I was threatened and attacked, I feared for my life, and I shall never forget that day!
Judith P. Guthertz is a resident of Mangilao.