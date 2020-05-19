As a potential candidate for the 36th Guam Legislature, I am finding it very difficult and am now faced with a situation in light of the COVID-19 epidemic crisis currently facing our island. The current requirement is to obtain 250 signatures for senatorial candidates in order to become eligible to become a candidate for senator in the upcoming election. All candidates for mayor, senator, congressional delegate and governor are required to obtain signatures as one of the requirements along with filing a candidate package, organizational chart, and pay a filing fee to be eligible to run for public office.
As it now stands, in light of the unprecedented times and with the restrictions regarding social gatherings and social distancing, you can imagine what we are all faced with today.
The issue at hand is the difficulty of approaching the voters/supporters to sign a candidate's petition. As I have experienced, many are hesitant due to the potential threat of being exposed and infected by the virus. Candidate supporters who are tasked to assist in gathering the required signatures have also expressed that they are concerned as most are keeping away from family and friends and the general public until the people are confident that Guam is COVID-19-free. All other requirements can remain in place such as obtaining a police clearance and court clearance, which can easily be secured without having to expose either the candidates or the supporters to the possibility of contracting the virus.
In order to minimize the possibility of having person-to-person contacts, Guam needs to consider alternative options that still carry out the same outcome.
As it now stands, other candidates are experiencing these situations and it is worthy of considering any measure aimed at minimizing unnecessary hardships when it comes to our people’s ability to vote for the best candidates. To be very clear, the best solution to this issue is to allow a temporary hold, or waiver, until we reach an all-clear from our officials. Let us not burden the people any further and in the end, it still comes down to the final tally from the voters.
I have expressed these concerns with the Guam Election Commission and was informed it would have to be addressed by the Legislature to amend the law to waive this signature requirement due to a health emergency or other declared emergencies.
In closing, I would like the Guam Legislature to consider making a change to the current election laws addressing candidate requirements and waiving signature requirements on a temporary basis in light of what Guam is currently faced with. In keeping with the safety and welfare to the territory of Guam, please consider a temporary hold on the supporter signatures to a more appropriate time without possibly creating undue harm to the people of Guam.