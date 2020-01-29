As I witness the payment of war claims, I was disappointed in the tone and logic of some of the criticisms some have about paying these claims.
Some folks complain that Guam is paying its own war claims. Some complain it’s not enough. Some complain that the process favors some but not others. Some complain that their political favorite had a better solution than the other. Some complain that folks should wait even longer for a better deal from the United States – and even Japan.
I am only grateful that some small measure of justice and recognition has occurred and that a few deserving claimants can see something in their lifetime. It’s been a lifetime journey taken on by so many others no longer with us. I am forever grateful for everything that was done to get us here. I hope the critics can learn from this instead of just pointing out the flaws. If not, it reveals more about the critic than it does about those who tried their best to bring some closure to our special manåmko' or senior citizens and their families.
Section 30 money is not Guam’s money. It is federal taxes paid by locally stationed military service members that the United States has chosen to give back to Guam. The U.S. did not have to give Guam this money. It could have kept its taxes. By absolving Japan of war claims, the U.S. is rightfully is using its taxes to pay our survivors. From the U.S. point of view, it is paying for the absolution it granted Japan. It's not perfect, but waiting for more from the U.S. or for Japan to pay instead of paying reparations now is a horrible proposition to impose on our remaining survivors.
Our innocent survivors who survived long enough to receive something could never be fully compensated for what they went through. Yet some comment that since survivors are not being paid their "fair" compensation, they should wait longer and clamor for more. The suggestion that since it’s not a “fair” solution, it should not be implemented at all is ridiculous. How many of us can produce perfectly “fair” solutions?
Some suggest that survivors should just wait longer for the congressional solution Congressman San Nicolas is working on, but that just perpetuates the cruel injustice that is already more than 75 years old. Yet some want to keep delaying payments. Really? Ask the survivors if they can afford to wait longer. The unfortunate squabble between our elected officials should not be settled over the lives of survivors who are leaving us quickly as their long wait continues. I pray our elected officials work together to pass the needed federal legislation to pay all survivor claims ASAP.
The implication that political favorites are being paid first is also wrong. An independent federal panel determined who should get paid and how much. Once adjudicated, survivors became eligible. Whether the feds or GovGuam processed the payments, survivors would have to file their adjudicated claims as fast as possible. GovGuam does not know the order in which claims were approved by the panel.
And there is personal responsibility required of survivors to participate in the process. You don’t pay tax refunds all at once. You pay them in the order they are filed. Any other process would be chaos.
As I watch recipients apply for payment, their faces acknowledge the imperfect unfairness of what happened to them. They don’t expect full compensation because only they know the horrors they endured that money could never erase. But the grace and dignity shown by our survivors, despite receiving an imperfect resolution, provide all of us an opportunity to learn from them the most valuable of life’s lessons: Life’s not perfect. And when a wrong finally gets some level of redress, be grateful and not angry. Never let perfection be the enemy of the good.
God bless our survivors for giving the rest of us lessons in life that we should be grateful to witness and smart enough to learn from and apply in our own lives.
God bless Guam with all our imperfections. May those of us who love Guam continue to work for its common good and for the best possible outcomes for our loved ones and the loved ones of others.
To just complain reveals more about oneself than others.
Simon Sanchez is a descendant of war survivors who did not live long enough to receive a claim.