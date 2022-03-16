I testified against Bill 220-36, the war reparations bill that wants to rob the future of our children to pay for the wrongs of the past, forgetting that time moves forward not backward. To pay war survivors and their descendants $150 million dollars for past wrongs, we have to use future taxes at a time tax revenues are unstable.
The senators all waxed philosophically about taking care of “Guam’s Greatest Generation,” thinking it was war survivors, and they are wrong. Guam’s “Greatest Generation” are the parents today, who in the face of a global pandemic, economic and political instability, and rumors of war, are having children.
The United States Department of Agriculture estimates the cost of raising a single child from birth to 18 to be $274,380. Someone in the USDA is smoking the good stuff and not sharing is all I can say to that estimate.
The USDA puts the cost of feeding a child in 2021 at $98 a month. The report lists items such as milk at $1.89 a gallon and the price of eggs at $.48/dozen. Here on Guam, milk is $7 a gallon and eggs are $2.99 a dozen.
The USDA further prices housing at $314 per child per month based on $700 for a two-bedroom apartment. The cheapest two-bedroom apartment I can find in Tamuning or Dededo is $1,300.
The numbers from USDA aren’t real. In fact, the way the government calculates the “cost of living” has changed since the 1990s because using the old formula is not “politically feasible.” Under the old formula, the “cost of living” would be up – 2020 over 2021 – 20%, not 7% on the mainland. Here on Guam, the residents pay a “paradise tax” of a 30% premium on goods and services on Guam over the same items on the mainland. On that basis, I place the true cost of raising a child from birth to adulthood, on Guam, closer to $500,000, nearly double the cost of raising a child on the mainland.
Using Section 30 money and tax credits to fund the war claims bill is robbing the future of our children to compensate the few survivors of World War II and their descendants – and I am one of them – for the wrongs of the past.
Section 30 money is not a gift from the federal government. They payroll and income taxes from Guam-based taxpayers who are federal employees, and businesses off island doing business with the federal government on Guam.
Four better uses for $150 million would be:
1. Compensating the victims of Government of Guam land confiscation, almost all of whom have not been compensated – and again I am one of them – for public interest projects like schools, roads, government buildings.
2. Modernizing schools. The Army Corps of Engineers reported it would take $140 million to modernize all the schools to 21st-century standards as our children are Guam’s No. 1 export and will be competing for jobs against students from stronger education systems.
3. Reducing the government of Guam operating costs for the next two generations by building a GovGuam building and saving government rentals by $15 million-plus annually - with the funds repaid to taxpayers over 10 years.
4. Or we could fund a bundle of projects to make life easier and more affordable for the residents of Guam.
a. Building a world-class mass transit system and four terminals, and bus shelters, that will save commuting residents and students $30 a day or more on the cost of vehicle operations - $40 million.
b. Building an ocean walk connecting Asan War Memorial Park to Paseo to Tumon to rebuild tourism infrastructure - $20 million.
c. Modernizing Public Health building's main office and clinics - $30 million.
d. Modernizing Public Health in Inalåhan with an air ambulance pad, hangar, and helicopter - $10 million.
e. Updating the Guam Memorial Hospital's Labor and Delivery unit - $10 million.
f. Updating GMH's power, roof and elevators - $20 million.
g. Building a parking garage/helicopter pad/Oka shuttle system for employee parking at GMH - $20 million.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a Sånta Rita-Sumai resident and voter.