It was disappointing this week to hear that the U.S. Supreme Court would not take up the government of Guam's appeal to the Davis case. Each of us benefits from an improved political status for the island and has a role and a stake in it. Central to the process of getting there is to right a historical wrong, wherein the CHamoru people have been denied their right to self-determination. It is just one part of a process of decolonization, but it is a critical part. The struggle and movement for justice for the indigenous people of this island, the CHamoru people, and by association all of us who call Guam home, does not end with this denial.
It is a sad truth that rectifying historical injustices can be lengthy, drawn-out undertakings. While many may think it’s an extreme comparison, we need to look no further than the ending of slavery in our nation – brutal treatment toward millions of fellow human beings who, legally and constitutionally in the U.S., were treated as chattel or less for nearly 100 years. It took people willing to stand up for others and what was right, risking their own lives in that case, to end it. It took nearly another 100 years to win the battle to overcome a new set of injustices that followed the Civil War and Jim Crow laws crafted as a means to continue to oppress fellow human beings, including CHamorus present in the United States at the time.
Many in the U.S. stated that slavery and Jim Crow laws were not injustices, that separate but [un]equal segregation was acceptable. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled essentially that it was legal and constitutional in the U.S. to treat a particular group of people as less and be stripped, essentially, of their rights. It took the continued and difficult journey of the Civil Rights Movement, of standing up for what is right, to overturn, case by case, the Supreme Court’s earlier flawed decision.
Self-determination for the CHamoru people is similarly part of a larger movement for justice within the U.S. It is about the U.S. reckoning with its territorial possessions, where basic human rights and freedoms that the U.S. is meant to be built upon can regularly be denied. The U.S. has already acknowledged that Guam’s current status is wrong. In 1946, it listed Guam as a non-self-governing territory with the United Nations and acknowledged it was obligated to assist the people of the island, and in particular the CHamoru people, in moving toward genuine self-governance. As others did not remain silent when they saw clear injustices within the U.S., neither should we. It is part of our role in ensuring that this more perfect union lives up to its name.
To paraphrase Martin Luther King Jr., the arc of the moral universe is long, but if we remain vigilant, we can bend it toward justice.
Although I am not CHamoru, I love this island and see part of my connection to it as supporting the rights of those indigenous to this land and helping reverse the historical injustices that have been inflicted upon them, as well as improving the island for all of us. This is something I have felt for many years, and one I continue my commitment to as one of your elected leaders.
Sen. Kelly Marsh is a Democrat in the Guam Legislature.