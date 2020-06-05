We acknowledge that Father Hezel’s insight (The Guam Daily Post Forum opinion piece, June, 3, 2020) was based on an idealistic perspective and published without any negative intentions. With all due respect, we are here to offer a different perspective in response, a realistic perspective shared by many of this generation.
Carlos A. Rodriguez said, “‘I see no color,’ is not the goal. ‘I see your color and honor you. I value your input. I will be educated about your lived experiences. I will work against the racism that harms you. You are beautiful. Tell me how to do better.’ That is the goal.”
Indeed, a colorblind approach is not our goal. We acknowledge that there exist distinctions between black people and white people, as there exist distinctions between CHamorus and Pohnpeians, or male and female. The point of the Black Lives Matter movement is not to create, or emphasize, a divide between these different groups. The point of the movement is to make clear that these distinctions do exist – but they should not inhibit us from our goal of equality.
Refusing to acknowledge or accentuate the distinctions between these groups prevents these groups from being supported and celebrated for their individual, and holistic, achievements. We cannot ignore that these distinctions exist – that is the colorblind approach. These distinctions are there, they have always been there, and they will always be there – but the fault lies in their usage.
Boundaries and distinctions are OK, and they should be acknowledged. They set a culture uniquely apart from the rest; they allow for them to take ownership of who they are and what they are capable of. But when these boundaries and distinctions contribute to the “Us vs. Them” mentalities; when these boundaries and distinctions prevent a person from seeing another as human; when these boundaries and distinctions become reason for the deprivation or refusal of a group’s basic human rights; when these boundaries and distinctions become channels and catalysts for injustice, it becomes a problem. We must acknowledge that these distinctions exist, but we must never use these distinctions, these boundaries, to oppress, to deprive, and, most of all, to murder.
We hold the same goals as Father Hezel: We, too, are fighting for equality; we, too, want peace.
We agree that of course, black lives matter, as he stated, “every bit as much as white lives and brown lives and the lives of those of every other skin color.” We hope for healing, as does he and many others. But we want to clarify that we are not “(turning George Floyd’s death) into something that will reassert those nasty old distinctions between black and white.” Instead, we are fighting for liberation, the liberation of the black community that has been oppressed by the abuse of those distinctions. We are not restarting a race war – we are trying to end one. And when this war is finished, then healing can begin.
The black community should remain distinct. With all of its distinctions, it should be celebrated.
It should be supported. And we, as Micronesians, stand with them. We celebrate them, and we will continue to support them in our fight for equality, and as Father Hezel stated, “in the name of humanity.” We must remind each other that this war is not “black vs. white.” We place no one on the other side of the battlefield from ourselves. What stands across from all of us in this battlefield is no group of people – but racism itself.
Please join us at our peaceful Black Lives Matter protest, organized by Black Micronesians, on Friday, June 5, at the Hagåtña Chief Quipuha statue from 3-5 p.m. Bring your posters, wear your face masks, and let’s continue to stand in solidarity with our black brothers and sisters.
For more information and resources regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, please visit http://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co
Lincoln Budasi and Christen Dimalanta are colleagues and residents of Guam.