Driving home from work, I drove by a sign outside of Guam Regional Medical City that reads: “Heroes work here!" The same term used for front-liners, such as soldiers, is now being utilized to refer to health care workers staffing hospitals and clinics in the COVID-19 environment. It's amazing how, a few months ago, we were referred to as "baby killers" practicing "substandard" care, "unaccountable to the law" with "bloated salaries" and "concerned about no one but themselves!" It seems like an oxymoron describing two opposite ends of the spectrum.
Yet, this new coronavirus didn’t suddenly reveal who we are as a profession. We have risked our lives every day since we embarked on this career. There are a whole host of infections that one can acquire – HIV, hepatitis, influenza, tuberculosis, etc. – on a daily basis. We accepted those risks many years ago when we embarked on this profession. This is just a part of our job.
Nevertheless, we are human, not perfect and certainly not God! Mistakes, like any human, can occur in the practice of our profession. It is difficult for me to believe, however, how a person who is willing to sacrifice their life can intentionally injure their patient out of malice. I hope that the public can see now how this seems inconsistent.
No, we are not special. The heroes are the patients we treat who encounter suffering and death. We are just part of the team delivering care along with law enforcement, firemen, military personnel, etc. who risk their lives daily to ensure your survival.
Dr. Ricardo Eusebio a is longtime Guam surgeon and is from Sinajana.