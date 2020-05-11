Editor's note: On May 10, the Federated States of Micronesia formally celebrated 41 years of constitutional self-government as an island nation of four states and 607 islands. The following is a statement from FSM President David Panuelo.
My fellow Micronesians, we are, each of us, strong through our diversity, resilient through our unity, and compassionate through our respect for others as well as ourselves.
Though 2020 has thus far demonstrated its interest in challenging our resolve, let us celebrate 41 years of constitutional government as a means of showing that we will not submit to any fear or any foe, be it climate change or coronavirus, and that we, as Micronesians, will rise to any and all occasions to stand up for what we believe to be right and what we believe to be true.
Happy 41st FSM Constitution Day, my fellow Micronesians. God bless you, and God bless the Federated States of Micronesia.
David Panuelo is the ninth president of the Federated States of Micronesia.