The prices of essential commodities like Spam, rice, cooking oil and even gas have been rising incessantly, proving how inefficient our government has been in finding solutions to keep prices down, despite having millions of dollars to do so. This pandemic and inflation are through the roof and have affected everyone unless you were on the receiving end of any of the competition-free contracts from the current administration.
Rich, poor or middle class, you probably have gone to the grocery store within the last two months only to find the produce section bare. There is a shortage of some of the most basic goods we need in our everyday lives.
An idea was proposed for a local debit card program for locals to use and keep money moving through our economy; I suggest something similar to a local SNAP program, but a food discount card that covers the tax portion of food items when at the register. Or a tax exemption for food items when businesses pay their business privilege tax every month.
According to an article posted last year, Guam was expected to receive $130 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding for fiscal year 2022, so I don’t think we will lose out on any kind of food revenue. Our leaders need to take control and be creative in bringing prices down instead of saying that the rise in costs is beyond our control.
We can no longer blame others and help our people. Guam must take the initiative and find creative solutions that use federal dollars in the most optimal/beneficial way. Not just for those underserved, but most importantly, our working middle class. Our front-liners, the grocery store workers, police officers, firefighters, teachers and everyone else have not stopped working since the onset of the pandemic.
Whether the pandemic reduced your income or increased it, you are paying more to put food on the table and even more to put gas in your car. We have millions of federal dollars sitting in a bank somewhere; we must look at ways to help reduce the burden inflation has caused within our community.
Vince Borja is an Army veteran, small business owner, and educator from Barrigada.