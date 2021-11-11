There are sentencing guidelines for different crimes committed. I advocate we stop going off these guidelines for the crimes committed. Found guilty, the criminals will serve the maximum sentence provided by these established guidelines. All too often we hear about plea bargains; no more plea bargains! You commit the crime, you do the maximum time provided by the established sentencing guidelines.
We must deter criminal activity with stiffer penalties. I am confident this will result in less crime in our community/island. If we want to reduce crime in our community we must be firm and send a clear message to these would be criminals: You do the crime, you will be sentenced to the maximum time allowed; no more plea deals, no more reduced sentencing.
Far too often a criminal is arrested and admits to his crime. He is given a reduced sentence or is offered a plea deal. Our community, our island deserve much better and a sense that our homes, businesses and loved ones are being looked after by those entrusted with prosecuting these criminals.
In closing, I don't see how our judiciary and attorney general's office deter anyone who thinks of committing a crime from committing a crime! Get up; stand up as a community. We will be heard; lives and property are at stake!
Dave Duenas is a resident of Dededo.