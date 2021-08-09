How can this be the solution for a civilized society? A society that unfortunately created the stray dog problem. A problem that will perpetually continue so long as we allow the irresponsible behavior of our residents to continue.
Lawmakers need to work on putting strict laws and rules in place for pet owners along with the requirement of business licenses and a sales tax for all animal breeders. If we do not hold people accountable for their decision to own, breed and/or sell an animal there will never be a permanent solution to end the stray dog problem.
As we face the immediate need to reduce and possibly rid our streets of these stray dogs, our government officials need to start by facing the problem as a civilized society. Suggesting that we entice people to buy a gun and get a permit for open range live target shooting is irresponsible and simply crazy on so many levels.
As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, our island has received the financial means to fix many of our long-overdue problems. A new hospital, street repairs, new community facilities, unemployment funding, and the list goes on. We have acknowledged that the stray dog problem is a priority and with the massive influx of federal funding, we may finally be able to implement immediate and long-term solutions to end the stray dog problem.
We have the responsibility to behave like compassionate human beings. We have worked hard to implement updated animal cruelty laws and we must not allow ourselves to take a step backward. We already have GAIN in place. Allocate funds to build an additional shelter or provide funds to GAIN to expand and, most important, hire additional animal control officers. Procure enough traps for each village to realistically attempt to catch the strays. One or two traps per village is simply a joke. Work with local vets and rescue groups to find a sensible affordable way to spay and neuter all the animals caught. The internet is full of information of how other countries have resolved their stray dog problems, maybe some simple research and education could help.
Allowing the government to continue to use the “no funding” excuse is unacceptable. This is not an easy task but it is the responsibility of our government officials to resolve proactively and responsibly.
If the result is sadly that there are just too many to hold and try to adopt out, then we must simply be compassionate and responsible and humanely euthanize the animal. A gun is not the answer.
Odessa Martinez is a resident of Tamuning.