As I was driving down Marine Corps Drive this morning, I noticed that the price of gas at one of the three gas stations in Guam rose to $6.34 a gallon, a 15-cent jump from the previous price.
Some local lawmakers have proposed various forms of relief for Guam’s consumers such as a six-month moratorium on the liquid fuel tax. If the gas companies actually lower their prices proportionately to the reduced tax and for the time of the moratorium, this will help ease the prices at the pump temporarily but we need a more permanent solution to help stabilize prices to reasonable levels.
Before we can go forward with proposing solutions, we need to have a closer examination of how Guam’s gas market could be working. It appears that Guam has a gas oligopoly. In an oligopoly, a small number of companies are in control of the market. In Guam, we have three gas companies. All three companies always have the same prices for gas. When one company raises its prices, the other two will also do so within about 24 hours. Companies in these environments typically set the price of gas to where they want it no matter what the price of oil is on the world market. This is done for a couple of reasons. One, is to make the consumer decide which gas station to go to while all companies can enjoy relatively predictable revenue. Second, because they can – we are a captive market. The reason the price of gas keeps rising is because these companies are testing to determine what Guam’s breaking point is. That is, at which point will the demand fall off. Then and only then will the prices stabilize temporarily, until it is time to make another push to find the new tolerable price level to maximize profit. The companies know what they are doing, and they do this deliberately. In this market environment, companies enjoy greater than average profit margins and consumers suffer, plain and simple.
Nevertheless, a sustainable solution to the rising gas prices must be found. As I am not an expert in the petroleum industry, and I do not know all of the variables Guam’s gas companies are facing, I propose, as a first step, to invite gas company executives to a roundtable discussion with our elected officials so they can let the people know what challenges they have because thus far their silence on the issue of out of control gas prices has been deafening. We may speculate that it is all profit or greed, however, we do not really know. There may be real and legitimate reasons why the gas prices are skyrocketing and why there are sudden 15-cent increases.
If their explanation about the ever-increasing prices correlates with the reasonable increases in costs, then the prices are a byproduct of global events, and we just need to ride it out the best we can during this time. On the other hand, if the price increases do not correlate reasonably with costs, then we need to examine solutions through legislation and other avenues because when companies fail to regulate themselves, governmental regulation and intervention becomes inevitable.
Alexander Duenas is a resident of Mangilao. He is a candidate for the 37th Guam Legislature.