I am confident we can pull through with an economic recovery that provides the additional benefit of diversifying our economy. I do not view a recovery to be just the responsibility of our government. A successful recovery will necessitate the entire community support it. A transparent and close private-partnership relationship is critical.
I am not being a pessimist but we really have to roll up our sleeves since we face enormous competition. Already business and government leaders from Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Singapore and other Asian countries have been to Hong Kong seeking to attract investors.
Our government does not have the resources like many states and large cities do to effectively market our economy to a foreign country. The private sector must be aggressive in its own efforts to attract investors to Guam for investments to create another industry. It makes no sense during this global pandemic to seek tourism-related investments. That energy is better spent helping our visitor industry to survive.
I have always supported the military buildup but I do not feel military spending should be looked at in the context of economic recovery. I feel when we read about the buildup, it creates a sense of reliance and reduces the aggressiveness needed to create the jobs and other industries we need to create. The military is already here and is already a part of our community. We need to create more incentives to invest in Guam especially considering the resources of our competition.
Peter R. Sgro Jr. is president of International Group Inc. in Hagåtña.