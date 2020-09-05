As Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has stated, our island is sick. We are being brought to our knees by this unprecedented foe, and according to available projections, the worst is yet to come. The virus has successfully eluded our public health system and made its way into the homes of our people, offices of our government, and the wards of our hospital.
The severity of our particular experience with this virus has been attributed to cultural values of our island, but an affinity for intimate social consorting is certainly not a cultural characteristic exclusive to Guam. Communities across the world are struggling with this same issue, and to indict the culture and people of Guam for the spread of this virus would be like attributing severe respiratory infections to the presence of lungs.
Instead, we must recognize that we have been dealing with structural issues that serve as comorbidities that have been complicated further by this wave of infection. Rather than blaming our cultural practices, it is these structural comorbidities that must be addressed in order to minimize the adverse effects of future waves of infection.
Guam, as a community, has become infected with COVID-19. We are sick, and as with the pathophysiology of the actual disease itself, we may be observing an immune response gone awry, a figurative cytokine storm. A response meant to quell the virus may be the cause of our fatal demise.
Parallels can be drawn between our community pandemic situation and the disease of COVID-19. I liken sustainable mitigation strategies like contact tracing and widespread testing to T-cells in the adaptive immune response. Community lockdowns are analogous with neutrophils which are innate immune cells that are able to hinder genetic replication of the virus, but can induce injury to lung tissue. In order to live with the virus, we must build more T-cell immunity. (Cox and Brokstad, 2020) In the same way the body will be adversely affected by the oxidative stress caused by overemployed neutrophils, our community cannot rely on lockdowns to solve our issue of losing track of the virus as they amplify the structural complications that we have been living with for years. In addition to effectuating changes that will eliminate these complications, we must build a more efficient and robust test and trace strategy.
To conclude, this lockdown plays the role of the aggressive immune response that is responsible for the subsequent Multi-Organ Dysfunction. While we will be able to reduce the number of confirmed cases and halt community transmission of COVID-19, other facets of our society will have perished. A quarter of our island’s population has become unemployed due to a stagnant economy. An observable increase in stillbirths can be attributed to a decrease in the accessibility of prenatal care. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, there have been 19 recorded suicides and whether that is due to pandemic fatigue or not, it is still just another point on the list of structural issues in our island that are illuminated by the pandemic.
Kai Akimoto, of Tamuning, is a premed student at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, who has been doing extensive research on COVID-19.