Welcome Chinese Taipei team to FIBA Qualifiers in Guam
The FIBA Asia Cup Indonesia 2021 Qualifier games are taking place in Guam at the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 28, between Guam and Chinese Taipei.
If you are wondering what or where is Chinese Taipei, you are not alone as it is somewhat obscure. It is the name of the team under which athletes from Taiwan participate in international sporting events per an agreement reached in the Nagoya Resolution of 1979. Chinese Taipei competed for the first time at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics with a special flag and logo.
At the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 68 athletes from Chinese Taipei participated in 18 events and scored a record-breaking 12 medals. Two gold medals were earned in men’s doubles badminton and women’s 59kg weightlifting. Chinese Taipei placed No. 22 in the overall ranking of medals earned at Tokyo 2020, placing higher than even a large country like India. This summer, Chinese Taipei athletes proved that Taiwan is a rising force in the world of sports.
In keeping with the Olympic spirit, on behalf of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam I wish both teams the best. We are looking forward to a strong competition between the world-class athletes from Guam and Taiwan. We hope to see you there supporting your favorite team.
Paul Chen is director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.