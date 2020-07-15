The previous governor recently boasted about how he built 3,000 affordable homes during his administration and how he had plans to convert the former legislature building into a homeless shelter. Interesting that since 2005 the housing authority had only built 1,500 affordable homes, so it’ll be nice if he can show us where the other units are located so we can update our inventory. He also failed to mention that (a) his plans for a homeless shelter in Hagåtña would involve sharing the same structure with GovGuam agencies and (b) that he had not identified any funding to operate the shelter. I’m certainly not a fan of the concept of GovGuam agency by day and homeless shelter by night.
I recall spending countless hours at the governor’s office between 2011-12 trying to convince the powers that be that the housing authority was heading toward troubled waters due to tens of millions in federal housing tax credits – intended to build affordable homes for low-to-moderate-income families – being manipulated. I also called foul on the blatant conflicts of interest by those we entrusted with a $70 million per year federally funded operation. Little did I know that I was the only one who didn’t get the memo ... wink wink. I ended up losing my job and the rest is history. Imagine where our community would be today if public officials serving the previous administration weren’t anti-Robin Hoods.
Fast forward to January 2019. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero asked me to once again take the helm at the housing authority. I gladly accepted. Similarly, I spend countless hours at Adelup. But mostly to brainstorm on how we can best collaborate on the issue of homelessness and what community development projects are of higher priority for the administration. Never have I been pressured by my new bosses to compromise my principles. And this time around I not only got the memo but I helped author it. The governor recently signed Executive Order 2020-23, which reconstitutes the Interagency Council on Homelessness. This council was created during the Camacho administration. It was not active in the previous administration. The newly activated council will be chaired by the Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, and Cabinet members assigned to the council will all be held to account. In 2011, the homeless count was 1,745. The homeless count in 2019 was 875, and in 2020 it's down to 790. Where was all the media criticism back then when the count was nearly 1,000 more and federal tax credits were being mishandled? EO 2020-23 also established an Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention (OHAPP) funded by the Executive Branch and supervised by the Mayors' Council of Guam. Nobody knows the residents of their village more so than their respective mayors so it does seem like a very creative venture. One of the primary responsibilities of OHAPP is the Family Reunification Program which would identify family members abroad and link them up with a relative who is certified to be homeless on Guam. That process has already begun and steps are being taken to utilize frequent flyer airline miles to reunify these individuals with their loved ones. EO 2020-23 also requires that GovGuam work toward sheltering and protecting the homeless. While the previous administration proposed a hybrid homeless shelter in Hagåtña which defies common sense, this administration will succeed in the opening and operation of one that is sustainable, particularly during COVID-19. Plans to move forward with transitional housing and ultimately permanent housing, are also being discussed. What a difference one governor can make.
While I’ve publicly stated that our administration has had too many missteps since the declaration of a public health emergency, it was not due to any sinister motives or any effort to defraud the taxpayers of Guam. Perhaps it was more growing pains coupled with an inherited ailing economy, and a brand-new administration still learning the ropes.
In the words of Abraham Lincoln – “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” It is my hope that these famous words will determine who will lead our island in 2023. But for now….What a difference one governor can make.
Ray Sanchez Topasna serves as the executive director of GHURA. He served in the previous administration as special assistant to the governor and executive director of GHURA.