A conversation I once had with my father focused on the difficulty one faces when having to make a decision that may be unpopular or controversial. I remember him saying that no matter how you decide in politics, there will always be those who side with your decision and those who don’t, he told me. The lesson he shared with me, which I hold dearly, is “What is popular is not always right, and what is right is not always popular.”
On Oct. 4, the Legislature voted unanimously to pass Bill 130-36, establishing the Guam World War II Reconciliation Act of 2021. The bill, as introduced and deliberated on the floor, will provide the opportunity for those survivors who were alive after Dec. 23, 2016, and missed the filing deadline of June 20, 2018, to submit their compensation claim to a locally formed commission for adjudication. In legislative discussions it was determined that the amount needed to pay the claims was around $10 million. There was an attempt to expand the eligibility to all uncompensated survivors, regardless of date of death. However, it was determined by the legal counsel that an amendment to expand the eligibility pool would substantially change the intent of the legislation and was ruled out of order. In other words, it could not be included in the bill.
Unfortunately, when Bill 130-36 was sent to the governor for her consideration and signing into law, the language that expanded the eligibility pool was in the bill. Whether inadvertent or intentional, the verbiage should not have been included, and it became Public Law 36-59 on Oct. 15.
Right before the start of the next legislative session, the error of including the expanding language was found. Communications between senators erupted with questions of how the verbiage was included to what we would need to do to correct it. There was also concern about whether there were similar situations in the past and where was there a breakdown that resulted in this incredible blunder.
When the enactment of Public Law 36-59 was reported in the news, there was understandable elation from many in the community who were finally going to have the opportunity to receive compensation that their deceased loved ones suffered and waited for. Although some in the media were quick to recognize that the language that opened the program to all survivors, regardless of date of death, was not supposed to be in the law, the sentiment for some was, “It doesn’t matter, it’s in the law.”
But it does matter because it’s in the law when it shouldn’t have been. In other words, it may be popular, but it isn’t right.
Moving along to the stance that I and four of my colleagues took regarding the error in the law, we believed that a public discussion was necessary to learn how a bill that contained language that was not approved by the body was sent to the governor for promulgation. We further believed that until we learned what happened and are given assurances that processes are in place to ensure that it doesn’t happen again, no other bills should be moved on session floor. We purposely stayed off the session floor, but in the legislative conference room, until an agreement was reached on how we would move forward.
I received calls from individuals who thought my actions were unreasonable and nonproductive, however, given the gravity of the situation, I firmly believe that what my colleagues and I did was right.
In this situation, you need to separate the subject from the process. I admit that because the bill relates to an injustice that our people have endured for eight decades, it was extremely difficult to separate the two. However, not addressing the error will have far more implications for future bills and leave to question the fidelity and accuracy of past measures. It is important for me, as a representative of my constituents, to work toward ensuring that laws created by the Legislature are in the best interest of the island, are purposeful, and won’t cost the community more than what it can afford.
Not correcting the error in the law would have given the opportunity for thousands of claims and would cost us in excess of $150 million. That’s $150 million we don’t have. While I understand that it will provide healing and relief to many, I need to focus on the defect of the process that caused the erroneous inclusion of the unapproved language in the law. I need to do all that I can to ensure that it does not happen again.
I know that what my colleagues and I did isn’t liked by many, but what is right is not always popular.
Sen. Frank Blas Jr. is a member of the 36th Guam Legislature.