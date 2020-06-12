We are Filipinos for Guåhan. We are composed of members who call Guåhan home, and who have ancestral roots in the Philippines. The origins of our collective began to take shape some three years ago when a few of us heard whisperings here and there of other Filipinos in the community that were interested in joining the decolonization and CHamoru self-determination movement here on Guåhan.
When we finally found our way to each other, we were amazed to hear one another’s stories about growing up on this island, and quite honestly some of the challenges we faced in trying to form a solid and grounded identity as young Filipinos.
When we began to have raw and difficult conversations about coming to understand our identities as Filipinos from Guåhan – and as distinctly different from being Filipino American from the continental U.S., and being Filipino from the Philippines – we realized that discussions about our identities were rarely, if at all, articulated in our households, in our schools, or among our peers. We found comfort in knowing that we were not alone in the struggle to make sense of our Filipino identities.
No doubt, many of us knew a fair amount of what it meant to be Filipino. We knew the traditional foods and religious practices. Some of us even spoke the languages of our parents, and a few of us have lived part of our lives in the Philippines. But what many of us did not know as young people was that the Philippines and Guåhan share a very parallel history of occupation and colonization. We did not know of the intersections between the Philippine’s fight for independence, which brought heroes like Apolinario Mabini and Melchora Aquino – Tandang Sora – to be exiled in Guåhan. We knew about our parents'/grandparents' journeys to Guåhan from the Philippines, but we did not know how conflicts between CHamoru and Filipinos came to be. We saw it; we experienced it; but we did not understand it.
We did not know that one day we would be standing alongside other Filipinos and CHamoru in the movement toward CHamoru political self-determination - whether that choice is free association, independence, or statehood. Forming our collective helped us find our way toward solidarity work and gave us a better understanding of our interconnectedness.
As Filipinos from Guåhan, we want to be especially mindful of what it means to observe and celebrate Philippine Independence Day in Guåhan. Today marks 122 years from the day the Filipino people exercised their right to political self-determination and declared themselves a nation free from colonial Spanish rule. What does it mean to commemorate such a significant event in the history of the Philippines here on Guåhan, and during a time when more and more of the island's community, CHamoru and non-CHamoru, are calling for the right of the CHamoru people to decide their political future?
Philippine Independence Day exists because our people mobilized, organized, and revolted against oppressive rulers to establish our freedom. We are reminded that our commitment to confront social injustices is in our blood and history. As Filipinos, it comes instinctively to us that when we see injustice, we stand up, and we keep on standing until things are right.
The CHamoru people have yet to exercise their right to political self-determination. So as we commemorate Philippine Independence Day, we honor our fearless Filipino leaders who did not stop fighting until freedom from colonial rule was achieved. Our own revolutionary histories as Filipinos are the inspiration that drive our support for the movement toward CHamoru self-determination. Mabuhay Filipino-CHamoru solidarity!
Biba CHamoru-Filipino solidarity!
Jamela Santos, Tressa Diaz, Kristin Oberiano, Josephine Ong, Ruzelle Almonds and Tabitha Espina are co-founding members of Filipinos for Guåhan.