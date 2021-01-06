The government of Guam's General Fund revenues will be short, but services and assistance will need to continue. There are services that the government did not fund before, and only during this pandemic, the local government provided this assistance to individuals and families because it was the right thing to do.
Providing unemployment compensation for those who were furloughed and making emergency housing available for those who were homeless was a blessing to our island.
Using federal funds to keep families safe, feed the hungry and give them hope was the most sensible and responsible duty of the local government.
When there are no more or limited federal funds to continue helping individuals and families in need, will the local government share the General Fund revenues?
Services and assistance must continue to be provided in some way and there will be much soul searching to continue helping.
Frank Lizama is a resident of Tamuning.