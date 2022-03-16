There is no one on Guam that can debate the fact that the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, chaired by Dr. Nathaniel Berg, has been a key factor in the demise of medical care on Guam.
Off the top of my head, I can think of nine women who made sexual misconduct allegations against Guam doctors who were licensed by Berg and the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.
These doctors had previous histories of this behavior coming to Guam, but Berg licensed them anyway.
There are also cases of medically negligent doctors with known histories before coming to Guam licensed by this board, then they allegedly did the same thing again on Guam.
The board licenses doctors to work on Guam who have injured patients in other places.
Berg and the GBME have also, in my opinion, covered up medical negligence investigations by making decisions in a vacuum, not involving the victim and refusing to give them input, instead releasing the flawed investigation to the media with no victim input.
Berg is tasked to investigate doctors and clinics that also make referrals to his business, or where he has placed his imaging machines. He makes big bucks off of these clinics and doesn't recuse himself from the investigations.
This major conflict of interest seriously puts consumers at risk.
The appearance of a conflict of interest, if not an actual conflict, overshadows any required impartial investigation, keeping doctors protected who have injured Guam medical consumers.
If that is not enough, Berg has done everything possible to make sure doctors who commit medical negligence are not held accountable, again putting Guam medical consumers at risk. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that doctors who are sued once for malpractice are more likely to be sued again. The study found that 1% of doctors paid 32% of all malpractice claims.
The researchers also found that the more doctors are sued, the more likely they are to be sued again. It is a vicious cycle that leaves a trail of injured patients in its wake.
Dr. Berg has privately met many times with senators and others pushing to keep laws on the books that protect negligent doctors and that put medical consumers at risk. These are the same laws that attract doctors to Guam who have negligent histories, who then get licensed by this board.
I call it the “circle of medical negligence” that greatly put the people of Guam at risk. It's a repeat performance medical sin that Berg and the GBME want to protect, rather than protecting the consumers.
On top of all of this, Berg and the GBME are required to list doctors' profiles online by a 10-year-old consumer protection law, including negligent histories. They have not done it yet, but instead have come up with excuses while blaming Speaker Therese Terlaje of the Guam Legislature and Sen. Telo Taitague.
The Guam Legislature has held oversight hearings regarding the numerous complaints against this board. In true arrogance, most board members did not show up. Berg was unable to answer questions that were given to him in advance or refused to answer them. He was even asked how did they lose a four-month-old complaint regarding sexual misconduct against a doctor? He blamed others. When consumers spoke, Berg, as in the past, left the room.
Deaths, injuries and sexual misconduct are what the Guam Board of Medical Examiners is responsible for through its policies or lack thereof, and lack of an impartial process for investigating physician complaints, but, ironically, it is tasked to protect the public. I guess its definition of the public is white coats only.
What a sad joke as most of our senators sit with their arms crossed.
It's time for change.
David Lubofsky is a resident of Tamuning.