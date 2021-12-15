If there is $2.8 million in the Recycling Revolving Fund, why are there still aluminum cans on the roadside and in the trash cans?
I learned from Sen. Sabina Perez's office that this is the balance now but so far I haven't been able to learn where it all goes; not easy.
When I pay my car registration each year I can see that I am paying into this fund.
If the government of Guam is "transparent," isn't there some easy way any Guam resident can view how their money is being used?
I have always thought or hoped that the RRF would be spent to help us to be able to recycle more materials than we discard. Keeping material out of the landfill should be a priority as it costs $170 for each ton that goes into it. When some trash items have an economic value there is more motivation to collect them and deliver them to be recycled.
I've seen folks going through trash cans in Honolulu to gather the aluminum cans since they will be paid 5¢ for each can. So where is the Guam "bottle bill" at?
And, for those of us that feel that climate change is a serious problem, recycling helps.
Less fuel is needed and there are fewer carbon dioxide emissions that result from manufacturing new goods from recycled material.
But why is it so difficult to get any information on the RRF? Where's the transparency?