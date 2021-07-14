On May 24, a letter to the editor of mine was published outlining a simple solution to the ongoing malpractice debate, without me really having seen the details of proposed Bill 112. Interestingly, one aspect of the bill is not too different from what I had proposed, although buried in governmental overkill. However, if such a bill is seriously advocated to improve not only access to financial relief for patients damaged by malpractice but, more importantly, also improve medical skills so that these instances do not recur, the bill is seriously flawed and falls far short of the latter.
Most serious negative medical occurrences occur, by definition, where the more serious events are occurring, in hospitals. My sad experiences with Guam Memorial Hospital Authority are that most ill events are not caused by physician errors but by inept hospital policies and staff.
Since any action by employees of GovGuam, whether direct employees or by physicians under that umbrella are exempt from the usual legal attacks, a large part of the malpractice “reform” would be moot. In addition, most cases of poor performance at GMHA are ignored, not reported to the National Practitioners Data Bank or even discussed at nonexistent Morbidity and Mortality rounds that most hospitals have to review and attempt to prevent such mal-occurrences in the future. Furthermore, GMHA employees who direct various departments are very often substandard and the administration generally ignores and stifles criticism. Hence Bill 112 discriminates against private practice, the backbone of medical care on Guam, and the basis of all medical improvements on Guam, and holds GovGuam at zero accountability, where the bulk of malpractice occurs.
I reviewed the tragic case of the child who died in GMH and whose father has been instrumental in advocating for malpractice reform. The only fatal fault I was able to find was with GMH ICU policies where the child was hospitalized, and not necessarily with any physician.
It is perhaps germane to remember that of the 40-plus criticisms the (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) review had of GMHA, some 35 plus related to policies and not physical structures about which GMHA administration likes to complain and distort the truth and relevance of the CMS criticism.
There is some truth to the fact that Guam physicians who now undertake procedures out of a field of expertise may be reluctant to continue to do this and the patient may need to go off island. However, it is ironic that many of these patients will go to Manila, where the standard of care is often inferior and the medical knowledge often years behind modern standards. Some of that poor care that justifies malpractice claims are never contemplated and, if they are, would be laughed at legally under Filipino law.
In summary, Bill 112 is fatally flawed in most respects. If there is a reason to change malpractice legislation on Guam, it should be with a bill far more sweeping, fair and insightful than the proposed one.