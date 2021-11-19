If the COVID-19 virus is still here, don't change school protocols. The "cohort" schedule is working to reduce student contact and there is no one complaining. Why is GDOE making it such an issue? Which is more important to all, being well or more classroom time? Why even make a decision by Dec. 1 and just wait till mid-January? Why the rush and, if GDOE made its decision, why have parent input sessions?
There are a lot of why, why and why. Let everyone enjoy the holidays and give thanks to our Lord and to everyone who helped us get through this pandemic. Let us continue to be well and safe and not worry about changing the protocols for now.
May the love, peace and hope be upon all of us.
Frank Lizama is a resident of Dededo.