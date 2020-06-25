Dear Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, State Surgeon Dr. Michael Cruz and all,
I read in The Guam Daily Post Wednesday morning (GVB to key tourist markets: No quarantine, no testing upon arrival) and tell me it’s not true.
Just because you assume tourists spend money is not the scientific basis for an immunity pass. If this was the case, Guam may as well be blackmailed and or just be bought, or sold free quarantine passes for $1,000 each.
Learn the lessons from a commercial ad that you made in February when you announced Guam was "coronavirus-free – come and visit." Remember that?
Our own returning residents from Hawaii are being quarantined? Why? Hawaii has among the lowest positive rates for COVID-19, even better than Asia. We test using using polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, not like in Asian countries which use mixed testing, using simple finger sticks which presents an uncertain rate. Why are they being treated special and our own returning residents being treated as “criminals” jailed in their own homes?
I ask one more time: Why are our own locals being jailed in their own homes while you will allow tourists to roam? Us locals, we spend money in Tumon, too. Think about what you are doing. Equal justice doesn’t even exist within our own officials here on island which is wrong.
When we speak of Black Lives Matter and raising awareness, we need to raise our own awareness but the reality within our own hand-selected physicians' group and advisers is they have financial conflicts of interests, and they are making policy decisions that make no sense, except for the opportunists.
I support opening Guam, but it should be done responsibly without any advice from those with distinct conflicts of interests. By that, I am sure you know what I am talking about.
If you are going to treat tourists from those countries that you think are COVID-19-free, or have low rates of infection – from Asia where you don’t even know what standards of tests they are using – and they get a free pass to Guam, you should include flights from Hawaii as well because they’re from a place where the COVID-19 rate is super low. Further more, you cannot quarantine our own residents and threaten to jail them and fine them $1,000 while allowing tourist to get a free pass. This is just wrong.
Have a conscience. The protocol I have submitted to you is a safe protocol to keep the island safe and to help protect tourists as well. Testing preflight and or on arrival is not a deterrent for tourists. It will add a level of reassurance for them during travel.
I ask that you all look in the mirror each morning and ask yourself: Do we have a public health emergency? Do we? If we do, we should not be opening up to tourists. If we don’t, lift it but treat all people the same, equal justice for all.
Dr. Thomas Shieh arrived on Guam as a Navy medical officer at Naval Hospital Guam and later went to private practice at his own clinic. He has been on Guam for over 23 years and has delivered more than 8,800 babies on Guam and performed thousands of surgical procedures.