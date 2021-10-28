Why the obsession with forcing people to be vaccinated? Why the obsession with vilifying the unvaccinated? Those that were willing to do it regardless of motives or incentives did so already. As for those that chose not to be inoculated, so be it. Every human is born free and thus has a natural right to determine what is done with his or her body. Born free because natural law supersedes everything that man comes up with. It is imperative that natural law be respected and obeyed. The "golden rule" of do unto others as you would have done unto you is founded on natural law. Anything else, such as man-made laws or the Constitution, is to support natural law. A mandate, a decree or an executive order is immoral if it goes against natural law. Any support in any form of any man-made law that negates natural law is a crime against humanity! Rescind any contradiction to natural law, such as the vaccine mandate, immediately!
It is certainly not about health nor safety. What it is about, though is control and evil! In terms of control, the evidence is everywhere: lockdowns, restrictions, executive orders, discrimination and segregation. As for evil, it is perhaps less obvious. Forcing human beings to get an experimental medical procedure is the first evil act. Next, it is evil to have embarked on the creation, establishment, and enforcement of rules, guidance, directives, executive orders and mandates despite being aware of the following three items: 1) The so-called COVID-19 vaccine is an experimental medical procedure. 2) The so-called COVID-19 vaccine does not do what it was intended to do, which is to immunize against COVID-19. It fails epically at preventing the transmission of COVID-19. It barely lessens the severity of the effects of COVID-19. 3) There are safe, effective, proven and approved alternative treatments for COVID-19, yet the so-called vaccine is offered as the only treatment that is safe and effective.
All that one would need to understand is that the use of the COVID-19 vaccine must cease and desist is to look at other countries and their respective experiences with it. The statistics from two countries with a huge percentage of their populations fully vaccinated, Singapore and Israel, put it quite bluntly. Deaths, infections, transmissions and hospitalizations rise as the number of vaccinations also rise. According to the article “The Unvaccinated Are Looking Smarter Every Week” by Thomas T. Siler, M.D., there are countries that do not give the COVID-19 vaccines anymore. Iceland has stopped giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone, and Sweden, Denmark, Finland have banned it completely to anyone from 30 years of age and younger.
So, to continue the "forced" use of the so-called COVID-19 vaccine, given all the data, facts, information and studies that prove it is more harmful than helpful, is a crime against humanity! A reminder to the powers that be: For every action taken, there is a consequence. Following orders is not a legal defense, just research how well that worked out for those criminals that were tried in Nuremberg.
B. Chargualaf is a resident of Guam.