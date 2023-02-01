Window dressing: (1) an adroit but superficial or actually misleading presentation of something, designed to create a favorable impression. (2) the act of making something look more attractive than it really is, especially when you are hiding negative facts or details.
As soon as he took office, Attorney General Doug Moylan instituted a practice of having prosecutors submit a written motion and declaration at magistrate hearings in effort to combat what he called a “catch and release” practice here on Guam with respect to criminal defendants. There were several problems with these supporting documents that caused one magistrate judge to state on the record that he was not going to be considering the supporting documents. First, they were apparently not legal arguments, but they were campaign rhetoric; and the purported facts contained in the documents were erroneous, which presented a very serious concern if incorrect and false facts were provided to the magistrate judge who needs to make decisions whether to confine or release people charged with crimes who are technically innocent until proven guilty. The other issue is that prosecutors were forced to ask for confinement for everyone, even those charged with very minor charges with no criminal history at all. This new policy ultimately proved to be totally ineffective and actually counterproductive.
Doug also announced the reinstitution of a corruption unit and claimed that it did not exist since he was last in office as the Attorney General. When I was a prosecutor from 2016 to 2020, there was a white-collar crimes unit at the Office of the Attorney General that did pursue and successfully prosecute both private white-collar crimes and government corruption cases.
Another of his policy actions was that Doug pulled all the pending plea agreement offers and required that he and his chief prosecutor give their blessing on all future plea agreements. This is not typical that prosecutors are stripped of their authority and discretion to negotiate plea agreements. It’s quite frankly micromanaging and likely will drive even more prosecutors to quit. One of the biggest issues the Office of the Attorney General had under Leevin Camacho is the inability to recruit and retain an adequate number of experienced attorneys. It’s been less than a month since Doug took office, yet over a dozen attorneys have left and still more are planning to leave within the next 30 days.
Notwithstanding this, Doug continues to huff and puff with the news media, as he did at the recent Guam Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. It will be just a short matter of time that it will reach critical mass (as it did the last time he was the attorney general) and the AG’s office will be unable to fulfill it’s duties, not just in prosecution, but in all other areas as well. Maybe the Department of Justice will need to put the AG's Office into receivership. Unfortunately, it will take this kind of drastic action for the public to realize they were just looking at nice window dressing.
I ran as a write-in candidate for the attorney general because I saw the writing on the wall. One of my slogans was that Guam can’t afford to repeat the two biggest mistakes of reelecting either Leevin Camacho or Doug Moylan. If Doug can do everything he promises with one-third less attorneys, then I will be the first congratulate him. I remain skeptical, however.
Peter J. Santos is a former prosecutor with the Office of the Attorney General of Guam and is now a defense lawyer with the Guam Alternate Public Defender. He ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate for AG in the 2022 general election.