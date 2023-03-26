As we close out Women’s History Month 2023, it is important to remember why we need a women’s history month. In today’s world “gender equality” dictates that everyone be treated the same. There is no “Men’s History Month,” so why is the history of women important?
To answer that, we need to look back in time and recall that men never had to fight to earn the right to vote, or struggle to get paid equally for doing the same work as female co-workers, or worry about being denied a promotion because the boss thinks they might get pregnant and put their child ahead of their career.
We have a Women’s History Month because women have literally had to fight, protest, and lobby for nearly every single advancement they’ve made in the last century.
For example: It was only in October 1974, nearly two years AFTER the now-reversed U.S. Supreme Court decision granting women the constitutional right to have an abortion, that women could own their own credit card. Get a bank loan. Or take out a mortgage. Before Congress passed the 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act, women usually needed a male co-signer for a loan or credit card application.
The U.S. Department of Justice contains an Office of Violence Against Women, which funds Guam’s efforts to fight domestic violence and sexual assault. There is no Office of Violence Against Men. That’s because, according to the 2022 statistics from the Guam Police Department, 89% of the victims in criminal sexual conduct cases filed last year were female. For domestic violence cases filed, 74% of victims were female.
We don’t want those percentages to be 50-50. We want them to be 0-0.
During the Bureau of Women’s Affairs’ Women’s History Month luncheon on March 8, Maga’håga Lourdes Leon Guerrero described gender equality as “access to rights and opportunities that are unaffected by gender.”
There’s nothing “woke” about this phrase, as some may claim. Men and women are clearly different physiologically. But not with regard to their ability to perform many jobs. Or pay bills. Or invent things. Or get an education. Or contribute to a better island. Or do most things.
In fact, most females perform the same tasks alongside their male co-workers while still handling monthly biological processes that require patience and money for feminine products. Providing females with those products for free – that would level the gender playing field.
The theme for this year’s Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
So to all the women and girls out there, go ahead and tell your stories. Share your victories with the next generation of females. We have come so far in a relatively short time. Women now account for 60% of all college students and are increasingly leading governments and companies. We need not look any further than our top office in Guam, where our governor sets the example for every little girl who aspires to lead. These achievements have happened because women raised their voices and led the way.
But society still has a long way to go in realizing full parity for women, which is why it is important to tell of our struggles too. Especially the struggles that involve discrimination, harassment, or assault. It is by understanding what is wrong that we can effect change.
The only way we become truly equal is to keep using our voices. Because voices become empowerment. If we don’t tell our stories, one day we may wake up and find that the things we’ve fought so long and hard for are being taken away.
That is why we need a Women’s History Month.
Jayne Flores is the director of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs for the government of Guam.