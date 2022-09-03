World leaders, allow Taiwan to participate in the UN

As United Nations members prepare for their annual meeting in New York City, we call upon world leaders to include Taiwan and its 23.5 million citizens. Taiwan should be allowed to participate in the U.N. and contribute to the collective global effort to find solutions to the problems facing the world. The theme of the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly, “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges,” illuminates the serious issues currently facing the international community: the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy shortages, disrupted global supply chains and climate change.
Taiwan is a shining example of a vibrant democracy and contributes positively to the world including invaluable humanitarian support over the last several years. Taiwan donated masks and medical supplies during COVID-19, shared its self-developed COVID-19 vaccine and sent over 500 tons of relief supplies to the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, in addition to over $40 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees. Taiwan is also dedicated to reducing its climate impact with a blueprint for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
When the U.N. talks about “joint solutions” and “solidarity” to tackle “interconnected crises,” we could not agree more. Taiwan stands ready to take part in joint solutions. The people of Taiwan believe they should not be blocked from contributing to global forums despite the unrelenting suppression by the People’s Republic of China.
Minister Joseph Wu stated: “By deliberately conflating its “One China” principle with the UNGA Resolution 2758 — the resolution that determined who represents “China” in the organization some 50 years ago — Beijing is misleading the world by spreading the fallacy that Taiwan is a part of the PRC. Contrary to these false claims, the resolution does not take a position on Taiwan, nor does it include the word “Taiwan.” The long-term status quo is, the ROC (Taiwan) and the PRC are separate jurisdictions, with neither subordinate to the other. The people of Taiwan can only be represented in the international community by their free and democratically elected government.”
The misinterpretation of this resolution denies Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations and its agencies, and deprives the international community of the benefits from Taiwan’s meaningful contributions. The PRC’s efforts to eradicate Taiwan’s status at the U.N. undermines global peace and stability. Beijing’s recent reckless and irresponsible military maneuvers surrounding Taiwan in an attempt to disrupt the status quo of the Taiwan Strait have impacted international trade and transportation and put regional security at risk. Given these circumstances, it is vital that U.N. members condemn these hostile actions that could destabilize the region.
Countries around the world recognize what Taiwan can offer and many support Taiwan’s inclusion in the United Nations. The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a resolution on July 6, 2022, expressing support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations. The Group of Seven leading industrial nations, or G-7 countries, have also expressed similar support. Notably, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly encouraged all U.N. member states to join the United States in support of Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the U.N. system last October.
Taiwan is thankful for the international support and recognition and stands ready to defend its sovereignty and security while remaining restrained in its response to China’s aggression. Taiwan is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region. As a responsible member of the international community, we recognize that our global problems cannot be resolved unless the world comes together to find solutions. We will continue to work with our international partners to bring valuable contributions and strategies to the table.
As a defender of freedom and democracy, Taiwan has proven to be a reliable and indispensable international partner, and the people of Taiwan stand ready to contribute as needed to make the world a better place. Let us stand together, united as one world, for the greater good!
Paul Yin-Lien Chen is the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.