This pandemic is scary with the increasing cases of COVID-19. Lifting restrictions did not have to happen just because the talk and walk says we must go on. It worries me more when I have a family with underlying conditions and thinking about them coming home safely without a virus tagging along.
Put the restrictions back with social events limited to family of 25 or less, occupancy at restaurants, stores and churches at 50%, and mask mandate for everyone and everywhere. Don't mandate vaccination if it interferes with an individual's rights, maybe their right to not inject the body with something unknown that can cause bodily harm. Requiring COVID-19 testing can be more acceptable to the individual and employers can be compassionate about allowing time off to get tested.
Let's all work together and get through this pandemic safely and with compassion and understanding. Those American Rescue Plan funds that are being attacked for finding the right spending plan should be spent with caution as the pandemic conditions of unemployment, homelessness and not having food on the table are real and will continue to need serious attention.
There is no right answer to coping with this pandemic. We just need to be safe to ourselves and safe to everyone around us, and share a prayer with hope and peace.
