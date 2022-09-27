Yet another land-grab from Guam's utilities

So, our utility wants to take another 200-plus acres from Guam’s limited usable land area removing it from availability for farming, hiking, housing or additional sporting venues for another version of the Marbo Caves project?
Two hundred acres of reasonably level forests and grass lands to be scraped and leveled is a really large land area.
Can Guam afford to give up more of our land when there is a simple alternative? For a dozen years, the utility has been aware that there are thousands of acres of strong concrete roofs available for solar installations. How many acres of concrete roofs does the government of Guam have sitting idle? How many hundreds of thousands of square feet of structural concrete are covering Guam’s population?? Put the solar production where the power consumption is located, on existing concrete buildings.
Technology is available to turn a subdivision or a village into a solar farm through interconnection and with batteries.
Forty megawatts does not have to be in a single location. With technology, 40 megawatts can be located on several hundred homes.
Let it be owned by the homeowner, not some foreign developer.
Let the utility’s customers become the owners of the next solar farm and reap the benefits of ownership while saving the land and reducing the use of fossil fuels.
Bill Hagen is a solar power customer, installer and resident of Barrigada Heights.