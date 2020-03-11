Yigo resident asks: Where is the island pride?

As I drive through the island's neighborhoods, I am saddened and distressed at what I witness and am reminded of seeing bumper stickers that read "I 'Heart' Guam." Seems as though the "Heart" has faded and now I read "Ai adai Guam."
Our roadsides are littered with plastic bags, cans, paper, bags full of trash, tires, cars, kitchen sinks, TVs, appliances, toilets and rotting animal carcasses.
I notice many homes and properties with piles of junk that are certainly health hazards to the property owners - not to mention the public at large. Why are these property owners allowed to stockpile such messes without any government agencies taking action that I'm certain laws and regulations provide for?
Mosquito breeding grounds
I've seen these nice pamphlets in the mayor's office encouraging residents to be aware and "fight the bite" from mosquito-borne diseases, yet there are still clusters of tires at roadside tire shops, both active and abandoned, and on island residents' properties.
Add to that all the roadside trash, which surely is a source of attraction for mosquito larvae. Could it be the village mayors are reluctant to issue citations and fines to their constituents because it could cost them votes during election season? I would think the attitude as a village mayor should be, "If my village looks cleaner and is safer, it would help garner more votes."
Stray cats and dogs
Now, add to the mess where you have more stray dogs playing outside than you do children, and the recipe for disaster grows.
In my neighborhood, the sound of dogs barking, howling and fighting is just a normal "every day, every night" occurrence. There are litters of puppies in the jungle crying from hunger, and who knows if the mother is lying dead on the road or moved on to the next village to breed some more. Cats and dogs can't add or subtract, but multiplication from lack of spaying or neutering is something they all do exceedingly well.
Are not the rotting animals on the roadside – besides being another eyesore for residents and our visitors – enough, or do we need to wait on some animal-borne disease or a case of rabies being spread before something is done to control this problem?
I have compassion for these poor animals and have taken in more than my fair share and gone through the process of having them fixed, but I'm just one person and my efforts are never going to make a dent in the problem.
The government's animal control department is overworked and understaffed, as they will readily tell you. So when you call to report strays or roadkill, this leaves it up to Guam Animals In Need to try and take up the slack and they hardly have the room or financial resources. Maybe one solution would be to help fund GAIN properly to allow them to get a better handle on the problem.
Empty promises
Has the evolution of what was a proud, resourceful and responsible culture devolved into an "it's not my problem" existence, where there is no reverence for the culture, the land, the sea or the beauty of our island? What has caused this decline? Too many people, too much drug addiction, too many electronic gizmos, or just plain laziness?
The politicians promise the good citizens of Guam the moon and everything in between while pandering for votes and that season is now upon us. Once the votes are in, the pandering stops, but nothing seems to change.
As an example, whatever happened to the bottle bill that would pay refunds for cans and bottles. Is it, like many other government programs, "bottled up" in bureaucracy? The abandoned vehicle fund is another one of those seemingly impossible to manage government programs. The government seems to be quick to collect the fees while glacier slow to use them as intended.
'Rebirth' of island pride
Let's get real here.
Take a good look around your own village and then drive around the island, mayors, and when you see what I see, talk (and listen) to the constituents. Then go back to your offices and put your heads and hearts together and figure out how to rescue this island from the spiraling, out-of-control mess we find ourselves in.
Let's bring back the pride and reverence that was (and is) Guam, and showcase the beauty of Guam again. Generosity begins at home. Keep that in mind when money goes out the door of the Legislature.
An islandwide beautification theme of "rebirth" would be a great competition to encourage each village to make that village the best of the best. We do this with floats each Liberation Day – why not liberate Guam all year long by bringing back the pride in our home, Guam.
Thank you,
Pamela Duvall
Pamela Duvall, also known as "Bus Stop Betty" and "the village auntie," Familian Koho, is a resident of Yigo.